Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Greenwood had been on bail since January but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions following rape and assault accusations.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will be released from custody after a bail application was granted.

Read Also

The 21-year-old forward faces charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. He appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

A bail application was held in private at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.

Following the hearing, a spokesman for the court said bail had been granted, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address on Bow Green Road in Bowdon.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood Pulse Nigeria

Greenwood did not appear for the short hearing but is due to appear at court again on Monday, November 21. All three charges relate to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

Gaming giants EA have so far, dropped Mason Greenwood from FIFA 22
Gaming giants EA have so far, dropped Mason Greenwood from FIFA 22 Pulse Sports

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Victor Wanyama at CF Montreal [Instagram]

    Victor Wanyama

  • Mason Greenwood

    Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

  • From left: Neymar Jr, Joe Gomez and Michael Carrick.

    Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football

Recommended articles

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football

Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Irebami Olakanmi

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.
BALLON D'OR

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018
QATAR 2022

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

Elnaz Rekabi during a Climbing session.

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.
OPINION

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

From left: Antoine Griezmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Leao
TRENDING

Why Griezmann apologised to Atleti fans, other top trending football stories today

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Zizou and Benzema

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema