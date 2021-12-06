RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round Creator: Geoff Caddick
Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round Creator: Geoff Caddick

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard till take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for a FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City drew lower league opposition on Monday.

Recommended articles

Villa beat United away 1-0 earlier this season under former boss Dean Smith prior to his sacking which paved the way for Gerrard to return to the Premier League.

National League side Chesterfield will travel to European champions Chelsea.

Liverpool host Shrewsbury, while City travel to League Two Swindon.

Holders Leicester were paired at home to Watford in one of two other all-Premier League ties along with Leeds' trip to West Ham.

The ties will be played from January 7-10.

Draw in full:

Boreham Wood/St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil v Bournemouth

Stoke v Leyton Orient

Swansea v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Cardiff v Preston

Coventry v Derby

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Brom v Brighton

Kidderminster v Reading

Leicester v Watford

Mansfield v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool v Blackpool

Hull v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon v Manchester City

Wigan v Blackburn

Luton v Harrogate

Birmingham v Plymouth

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolves v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Cambridge

Barnsley v Ipswich/Barrow

Peterborough v Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Leeds

QPR v Rotherham

Charlton v Norwich

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

Sampdoria president resigns after arrest in bankruptcy case

Sampdoria president resigns after arrest in bankruptcy case

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

No changing course for PSG despite criticism - Pochettino

No changing course for PSG despite criticism - Pochettino

Klopp 'must' rotate for Champions League trip to Milan

Klopp 'must' rotate for Champions League trip to Milan

Simeone backs Atletico players in must-win Champions League match

Simeone backs Atletico players in must-win Champions League match

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE