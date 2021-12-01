RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Man Utd's Glazer buys T20 franchise in new UAE league

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Branching into cricket - Manchester United's US co-chairman Avram Glazer (L)

Branching into cricket - Manchester United's US co-chairman Avram Glazer (L) Creator: Oli SCARFF
Branching into cricket - Manchester United's US co-chairman Avram Glazer (L) Creator: Oli SCARFF

Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer has acquired a franchise for a new T20 professional cricket league in the United Arab Emirates, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Glazer, also an owner of NFL Super Bowl winners Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completed the purchase in his role as chairman of private equity firm Lancer Capital.

The UAE T20 League is a professional six-team competition sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board which is set to take place for the first time in February and March 2022.

Wednesday's announcement comes after the Glazer family were outbid in their attempt to buy one of the two new franchises in the money-spinning Indian Premier League -- the forerunner of all current global T20 franchise cricket events.

"I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation," Avram Glazer said. 

"UAE T20 promises to be a world-class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates.".

Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League chairman and vice-chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, added: "I am very excited to welcome Mr Glazer to the UAE T20 Family.

"To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long-term perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League's business model and its value proposition to fans and its stakeholders, and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events."

The names of the franchises have yet to be announced.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man Utd's Glazer buys T20 franchise in new UAE league

Man Utd's Glazer buys T20 franchise in new UAE league

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Juve see off Salernitana, Atalanta close in on summit

Juve see off Salernitana, Atalanta close in on summit

Norwich deny 10-man Newcastle first win of the season

Norwich deny 10-man Newcastle first win of the season

Juve see off Salernitana, Atalanta close in on summit

Juve see off Salernitana, Atalanta close in on summit

Leeds chief claims wealth redistribution rewards incompetence

Leeds chief claims wealth redistribution rewards incompetence

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Trending

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

Kenyan Teenager's dream of training with Man Utd finally comes true [Video]

Manchester United Academy trainees

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Gabriel Jesus scored the winner for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain Creator: Oli SCARFF