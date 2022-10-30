WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

David Ben
For the first time in a while, Red devils' fans on social media wanted their no.7 off the pitch even before the full-time following their hard-fought win against West Ham.

Manchester United defeated West Ham 1-0 on Sunday evening in the Premier League
Manchester United hosted West Ham at Old Trafford in matchweek 14 of the Premier League on Sunday evening, October 30, 2022.

United were hoping to win against David Moyes' side on Sunday, having dropped points against Chelsea last weekend in the league.

Moyes on the other hand, was hoping to build on their last time out in the league with a result against Erik ten Hag's men.

The hosts created chances in the opening stages with Marcus Rashford blasting attempt wide from the edge of the box in the fifth minute.

10 minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to try his luck from distance, but his effort was a comfortable save for West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham created a few chances for themselves but the United defense looked really soilid when they were asked questions.

However, in the 38th minute Old Trafford sprung into wild jubilations after Marcus Rashford headed in from a brilliant cross from Christian Eriksen to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Man United against West Ham on Sunday
Rashford's goal was the last real action of the opening period as the Red devils headed into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

The second half begun in weird fashion as David Moyes made a change in his goalkeeping department with Lukasz Fabianski coming off for Alphonso Areola for the second period of the encounter.

Ronaldo had an opportunity to double the hosts' advantage in the 62nd minute but his header from around the penalty spot went well wide of the right post.

A minute later, United's no.7 had a chance to score from the edge of the box after unleashing a piledriver, but his effort was deflected out for a corner.

Ten Hag's men continued to search for another goal in the contest as they dominated possession.

But the Hammers continued to grow into the game as they sought to get back into the contest creating some decent chances for themselves.

In the 69th minute, Said Benrahma's long-range effort was saved by David de Gea before another effort from Craig Dawson went well over the bar.

It was all West Ham in the closing stages of the encounter as Michail Antonio's shot from the penalty area was saved by David de Gea for a corner in the 83rd minute.

United should have surrendered their advantage from the resulting corner as Kurt Zouma powered a header towards the left post.

David de Gea was in brilliant form for United against West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League
However, De Gea pulled off a spectacular save to deny the visitors the equalizer.

The Hammers continued to pile the pressure in the final minutes but couldn't failed to make the most of their opportunities.

In the end, Erik ten Hag's men held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win against David Moyes' West Ham side as they extended their unbeaten run to 8 matches in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo started for Manchester United in their 1-0 win against West Ham
Following the win for the Red devils', fans have taken to social media to hit out at their Portuguese no7 Cristiano Ronaldo who couldn't get on the scoresheet on Sunday.

The veteran maestro had chances to double his team's lead but was not clinical on the evening and here's how fans have reacted below:

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

