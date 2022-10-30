Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

United were hoping to win against David Moyes' side on Sunday, having dropped points against Chelsea last weekend in the league.

Moyes on the other hand, was hoping to build on their last time out in the league with a result against Erik ten Hag's men.

The hosts created chances in the opening stages with Marcus Rashford blasting attempt wide from the edge of the box in the fifth minute.

10 minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to try his luck from distance, but his effort was a comfortable save for West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham created a few chances for themselves but the United defense looked really soilid when they were asked questions.

However, in the 38th minute Old Trafford sprung into wild jubilations after Marcus Rashford headed in from a brilliant cross from Christian Eriksen to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Rashford's goal was the last real action of the opening period as the Red devils headed into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

The second half begun in weird fashion as David Moyes made a change in his goalkeeping department with Lukasz Fabianski coming off for Alphonso Areola for the second period of the encounter.

Ronaldo had an opportunity to double the hosts' advantage in the 62nd minute but his header from around the penalty spot went well wide of the right post.

A minute later, United's no.7 had a chance to score from the edge of the box after unleashing a piledriver, but his effort was deflected out for a corner.

Ten Hag's men continued to search for another goal in the contest as they dominated possession.

But the Hammers continued to grow into the game as they sought to get back into the contest creating some decent chances for themselves.

In the 69th minute, Said Benrahma's long-range effort was saved by David de Gea before another effort from Craig Dawson went well over the bar.

It was all West Ham in the closing stages of the encounter as Michail Antonio's shot from the penalty area was saved by David de Gea for a corner in the 83rd minute.

United should have surrendered their advantage from the resulting corner as Kurt Zouma powered a header towards the left post.

However, De Gea pulled off a spectacular save to deny the visitors the equalizer.

The Hammers continued to pile the pressure in the final minutes but couldn't failed to make the most of their opportunities.

In the end, Erik ten Hag's men held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win against David Moyes' West Ham side as they extended their unbeaten run to 8 matches in all competitions.

