Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Fabian Simiyu
Manchester United has terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent. The Portuguese forward has left United with immediate effect.

The forward is in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he won't rejoin his teammates once the tournament is over.

More to follow.....

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

QATAR 2022 LIVE: FRANCE VS AUSTRALIA

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract terminated by Manchester United

Where does Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina rank among World Cup upsets?

Qatar 2022: Day 3 Live - Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Morocco vs. Croatia

Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

