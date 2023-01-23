PL hits and misses - United's unbeaten run halted by Arsenal

Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United have all shown the will to compete for the coveted silverware after Chelsea and Liverpool dropped out of the race.

Man United concede to Arsenal

Manchester United lost 3-2 to Arsenal in a tightly contested match at the Emirates Stadium in London in the EPL.

Marcus Rashford of United opened the scoresheet with a sublime shot only for Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal to cancel the goal out.

AFP

Bukayo Saka added to Arsenal's tally before Lisandro Martinez came to United's aid. Nketiah nailed the Gunners' win after United's defenders thought Oleksandr Zinchenko was in an offside position.

Good things must come to an end and just like that, United's 10 unbeaten runs were put to a halt by Arsenal.

Haaland the hat trick hero

Erling Haaland of Manchester City is living his moment in the EPL and he scored his fourth hat trick of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL.

It was such a nice response to Pep Guardiola who had slammed him for failing to score in City's back-to-back matches.

AFP

Haaland has now scored 24 goals, nine more than Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane who is his closest competitor.

Is Saka Arsenal's new hero?

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal has proved to be a dependable player in Mikel Arteta's difficult fixtures and this is after he scored against Manchester United in the EPL.

AFP

Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has described him as a polite player who transitions to an animal while in action for Arsenal.

Arsenal fans rose from their seats whenever Saka had the ball against United. Does it mean that he could be the new Thierry Henry in the Arteta era?