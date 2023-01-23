ADVERTISEMENT
PREMIER LEAGUE

PL hits and misses - United's unbeaten run halted by Arsenal

Fabian Simiyu
Man United's unbeaten run was ended by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a 3-2 loss to the Gunners

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts alongside fourth official Andre Marriner on January 22, 2023.
The English Premier League top four race is heating up with the gap between number one and two reduced to five points.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United have all shown the will to compete for the coveted silverware after Chelsea and Liverpool dropped out of the race.

Manchester United lost 3-2 to Arsenal in a tightly contested match at the Emirates Stadium in London in the EPL.

Marcus Rashford of United opened the scoresheet with a sublime shot only for Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal to cancel the goal out.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks dejected after losing to Arsenal on January 22, 2023.
Bukayo Saka added to Arsenal's tally before Lisandro Martinez came to United's aid. Nketiah nailed the Gunners' win after United's defenders thought Oleksandr Zinchenko was in an offside position.

Good things must come to an end and just like that, United's 10 unbeaten runs were put to a halt by Arsenal.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City is living his moment in the EPL and he scored his fourth hat trick of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL.

It was such a nice response to Pep Guardiola who had slammed him for failing to score in City's back-to-back matches.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City on January 22, 2023.
Haaland has now scored 24 goals, nine more than Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane who is his closest competitor.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal has proved to be a dependable player in Mikel Arteta's difficult fixtures and this is after he scored against Manchester United in the EPL.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action against Manchester United on January 22, 2023.
Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has described him as a polite player who transitions to an animal while in action for Arsenal.

Arsenal fans rose from their seats whenever Saka had the ball against United. Does it mean that he could be the new Thierry Henry in the Arteta era?

Henry was part of the Arsenal squad that finished the league unbeaten in 2004. He scored 174 goals in 254 appearances.

