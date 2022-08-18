Chelsea star who idolizes Wayne Rooney keen on Manchester United switch

The Red Devils are all shades of anything but United at the moment after two defeats from their opening two Premier League games this season.

The Red Devils are desperately searching for transfer targets to bolster their struggling squad, having been frustrated out of deals for the majority of the transfer window.

Erik Ten Hag's side has so far managed to bring in wingback Tyrel Malacia from Feyenoord, playmaker Christian Eriksen from Brentford as well as defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

However, United's business has so far proved insufficient if they are to challenge for top four this season, with Ten Hag publicly demanding the club gets more business done this summer.

Manchester United linked with a move for Christian Pulisic

Reports have recently emerged that Manchester United have now set their sights on Chelsea's American winger Christian Pulisic.

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a starter for Thomas Tuchel's side and the Blues could be willing to let go of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

However, a potential deal between the two clubs could prove difficult to arrange at this time.

United are understood to want Pulisic as a perfect short-term solution, but Chelsea on the other hand have no interest in sanctioning the American's exit on a temporary basis with the Blues looking to recoup on the £58million he cost them in 2019.

The Londoners are reportedly looking to get back every penny they originally spent on Pulisic.

For this reason, the club's new owner Todd Boehly is said to be in favour of a permanent exit for the United States international.

This could prove to be quite the stumbling block in any deal, with United currently hoping to avoid any kind of transfer fee for Pulisic.

Pulisic himself is claimed to be open to a move to United, having confessed his admiration for United and more specifically Wayne Rooney in 2017.

"I was a big Manchester United fan when I was younger,".

"I loved to watch Rooney. I wouldn't say I'm a similar player, though.

"I think his passion for the game is something you don't see much in players. That's what I loved about him." Pulsic told ESPN.