Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli can offer

"What has he promised me? Absolutely nothing," Mancini said in an online press conference at the start of the three-day camp in Florence.

The 31-year-old striker is playing for his 10th club, Adana Demirspor in Turkey, after spending last season in Serie B with Monza.

"He was called up as others have been called up. We are curious to see him again after a little time," said Mancini, who coached Balotelli at both Inter Milan and Manchester City and recalled him in 2018, after a four-year absence from the national team, for the last three of his 36 Italy caps.

"He must not promise me anything, as I must not promise him anything. We will evaluate if he can help."

"Technically, Mario has always been good, it's not a problem. We have to see where he is physically. We've lost sight of him a little bit," said Mancini who has summoned 35 players to the camp in preparation for the play-offs.

In 2018, Italy missed the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, after losing to Sweden 1-0 on aggregate in a two-leg playoff.

To reach Qatar, Italy must beat first Northern Macedonia at home on March 24 and then either Portugal or Turkey in a match scheduled for March 29.

"What is also fundamental is that a player is integrated into an existing group, a group that has had good results," said Mancini, who led Italy to the European title in July.

Mancini rejected suggestions that recalling Balotelli was a "desperate" move.

"The door of the national team is always open to everyone," he said.

Mancini said his main "concern" was not losing any more players to injury.