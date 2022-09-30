Marcus Rashford beats De Bruyne, Iwobi to win Player of the Month for September

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been voted the winner of the Player of the Month for September
The 24-year-old England forward was announced as the winner of the award on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Rashford finished top of a six-man shortlist that included Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alex Iwobi, Jacob Ramsey, Philip Billing, and Kevin De Bruyne.
After a disappointing start to the season with two losses, Rashford played an integral role with his goal as Manchester United returned to winning ways.
Rashford on September Player of the Month
Rashford featured in two games for Manchester United in the month of September contributing two goals and two assists.
After receiving the accolade, Rashford in an interview with the Premier League explained United's change of fortunes this season.
He said, "It's a good feeling. We didn’t start the season so strongly so to get four wins on the bounce is really good.
"It’s still fairly new with the manager and we’ve got much better at doing the things he wants us to.
"But there are still a lot of steps to take and we’re all looking forward to doing that together."
Rashford scored his two goals in September for Manchester United in the win against league leaders Arsenal.
Rashford will aim to continue his good form in front of goal after the international break as Manchester United takes on neighbors Manchester City in the derby on Sunday, October 2.
