ADVERTISEMENT
SYMBOLIC

Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Rashford points at his head every time he scores for Man United

Marcus Rashford points at his head after scoring for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford points at his head after scoring for Manchester United

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed why he points at his head every time he scores for the Red Devils in any competition according to The Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Rashford,25, has revealed that his way of celebrating is symbolic of his mental state at the club, indicating that he now plays from a much better headspace than he did before.

“It’s a completely different energy around the club and the training ground. That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now. That’s the area I was struggling in.

Marcus Rashford after scoring for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford after scoring for Manchester United AFP

READ: Rashford scores again as United thrashes Bournemouth 3-0

“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season," said Rashford.

Rashford struggled to impress at United last season due to mental issues and he is grateful that he has put everything behind him and he is now enjoying his career.

“Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening," added Rashford.

Marcus Rashford on September 4, 2022.
Marcus Rashford on September 4, 2022. AFP

Marcus Rashford was racially abused by England fans during the UEFA EURO 2020 when he failed to score a penalty for his nation hence failing to lift the coveted trophy during the finals of the tournament.

The whole scenario affected him negatively and it nearly cost him his career after flopping for the whole campaign in the 2021/22 season.

Rashford is now back to scoring ways and he also has a new way of celebrating his goals just to remind him where he came from.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrated by pointing at his head against Manchester United and people thought that he was belittling Marcus Rashford.

It has now emerged that Saka was also trying to pass a message across after going through what Rashford endured in the same EURO tournament.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal AFP

Both of them were subjected to racism after failing to score during the post-match penalties.

Saka's celebration was never a mock.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Marcus Rashford points at his head after scoring for Manchester United

    Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

  • Estadio De La Ceramica, home to Villareal CF [Photo: Villareal CF]

    Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

  • Marcus Rashford driving [Photo: Sports Radio Brila FM]

    Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Recommended articles

Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Dennis Oliech: Everything you need to know about Kenya's 'underrated' legend

Dennis Oliech: Everything you need to know about Kenya's 'underrated' legend

Gor Mahia edge out Tusker

Gor Mahia edge out Tusker

Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

Mangeni fires Kenya Police past City Stars

Mangeni fires Kenya Police past City Stars

The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBA

The King is now a legend - LeBron James sets new record in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Marcus Rashford points at his head after scoring for Manchester United
SYMBOLIC

Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United