Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Rashford,25, has revealed that his way of celebrating is symbolic of his mental state at the club, indicating that he now plays from a much better headspace than he did before.

“It’s a completely different energy around the club and the training ground. That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now. That’s the area I was struggling in.

“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season," said Rashford.

Rashford struggled to impress at United last season due to mental issues and he is grateful that he has put everything behind him and he is now enjoying his career.

“Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening," added Rashford.

Marcus Rashford was racially abused by England fans during the UEFA EURO 2020 when he failed to score a penalty for his nation hence failing to lift the coveted trophy during the finals of the tournament.

The whole scenario affected him negatively and it nearly cost him his career after flopping for the whole campaign in the 2021/22 season.

Rashford is now back to scoring ways and he also has a new way of celebrating his goals just to remind him where he came from.

Saka supports Rashford

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrated by pointing at his head against Manchester United and people thought that he was belittling Marcus Rashford.

It has now emerged that Saka was also trying to pass a message across after going through what Rashford endured in the same EURO tournament.

Both of them were subjected to racism after failing to score during the post-match penalties.