Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

He has been on paid leave since then as his hearing continues with the Greater Manchester Police continuing to investigate the matter.

Many United fans have been ranting online on the news of his inclusion stating that he should be distanced from the club due to what he did.

The club’s stand Greenwood’s issue remains clear since the first day of the allegation.

“There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status. We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.

"However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds,” the club said in a statement.

Manchester United suspended Greenwood after the allegations though they still pay him £75,000-a-week since nothing has been proved yet in his case.

As of now, Greenwood is out on bail as the police continue to carry out the investigations. The player himself has never commented on the issue publicly after Harriet Robson who was the girlfriend back then leaked disturbing images and audios on twitter in January.

It’s been 7 months since his first arrest and some people starting to think that it’s taking long some united fans still cherish him and they would want him to make a comeback after the case has been resolved.

What happens if Greenwood is found guilty?

1. Contract termination

Manchester United will terminate his contract automatically as it against their terms and conditions for a player to commit such crimes. If not found guilty, his dream of playing in the first team could be realized again.

2. Permanent ban from the English National team

If found guilty, Greenwood will be barred from representing the “Three Lions” in any competition in the future. Greenwood has featured in the England team once and the chances of doing so seem to be minimal.