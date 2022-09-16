EPL

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Greenwood is a person of interest in an ongoing court case

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was arrested in January, this year on charges of rape, a threat to kill, and assault.

Recommended articles

He has been on paid leave since then as his hearing continues with the Greater Manchester Police continuing to investigate the matter.

Many United fans have been ranting online on the news of his inclusion stating that he should be distanced from the club due to what he did.

The club’s stand Greenwood’s issue remains clear since the first day of the allegation.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood Mason Greenwood Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

“There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status. We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.

"However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds,” the club said in a statement.

READ: Nike sever ties with Man Utd's Greenwood after rape allegation

Manchester United suspended Greenwood after the allegations though they still pay him £75,000-a-week since nothing has been proved yet in his case.

As of now, Greenwood is out on bail as the police continue to carry out the investigations. The player himself has never commented on the issue publicly after Harriet Robson who was the girlfriend back then leaked disturbing images and audios on twitter in January.

Harriet Robson and Mason Greenwood had been dating since high school
Harriet Robson and Mason Greenwood had been dating since high school Mirror

It’s been 7 months since his first arrest and some people starting to think that it’s taking long some united fans still cherish him and they would want him to make a comeback after the case has been resolved.

1. Contract termination

Manchester United will terminate his contract automatically as it against their terms and conditions for a player to commit such crimes. If not found guilty, his dream of playing in the first team could be realized again.

EA Sports removed Greenwood from FIFA 22 following allegations of sexual assault
EA Sports removed Greenwood from FIFA 22 following allegations of sexual assault Pulse Sports

2. Permanent ban from the English National team

If found guilty, Greenwood will be barred from representing the “Three Lions” in any competition in the future. Greenwood has featured in the England team once and the chances of doing so seem to be minimal.

As it stands, Greenwood had already been banned from the English National team after breaching Covid-19 rules in 2020.

Topics:
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

  • Valverde apès son but contre Leipzig

    'Valverde needs to be talked about more' - Reactions as Federico Valverde goes viral online

Recommended articles

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

'Valverde needs to be talked about more' - Reactions as Federico Valverde goes viral online

'Valverde needs to be talked about more' - Reactions as Federico Valverde goes viral online

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August

FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

Preview: 5 fascinating talking points in the LaLiga this weekend

Preview: 5 fascinating talking points in the LaLiga this weekend

Trending

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0
EUROPA LEAGUE

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Todd Boehly's Premier League All-Star idea is a good one
COMMENT

Todd Boehly is right - an All-Star game is exactly what the Premier League needs

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal against Sheriff Tiraspol
UEL

Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

Max-Alain Gradel celebrates with Ahmed Musa and his other Sivasspor teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Conference League Group G game against CFR Cluj
UECL

Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

Gareth Southgate left red-hot Jadon Sancho out of his last squad before the official World Cup callups

'Disappointing,' Sancho lashes out after being ignored by England boss 2 months to World Cup

Michael Jordan surpasses Diego Maradona for the most expensive sports game-worn memorabilia of all time

Michael Jordan's 1998 Chicago Bulls jersey sells for over $10m at auction

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after winning his Group play-off tennis match against Theimo de Bakker of the Netherlands at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
TENNIS

Federer says goodbye after 24 years of service