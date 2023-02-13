ADVERTISEMENT
Juventus manager throws Pogba under the bus in recent interview

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Pogba has not played a single match for Juventus since he signed for the club in August 2022

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri seems to be fed up with Paul Pogba not playing for his club despite the midfielder receiving a huge salary.

Allegri has said he doesn't know when Pogba will return and his face said it all when he was asked about Pogba's whereabouts.

"Pogba cannot be called up, he’s still out at the moment. He’s not there, I’m sorry to say it but that’s the reality. He’s working to be available again but right now I can’t tell you when he’ll be back. Maybe in 20 days, I don’t know," said Allegri.

Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus FC, looks on during Juventus FC training on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between SL Benfica and Juventus FC on October 24, 2022.
Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus FC, looks on during Juventus FC training on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between SL Benfica and Juventus FC on October 24, 2022. AFP

READ: Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

Pogba quit Manchester United to join Juventus for a second stint which has not gone well ever since he went back to Turin.

Juventus fans blasted Pogba recently after he posted photos of himself skiing on ice yet he has an injury.

His manager also seems to be upset that the midfielder has not played a single match for Juventus since August 2022.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba pulse senegal

Former Juventus defender Marco Tardelli has also addressed the Pogba issue and he thinks that the player is a problem in Turin.

“Pogba hasn't played since April 2022, when he was still in Manchester. It's now a problem for Juve, we don't know when he'll return and we don't know what he wants to do. Pogba goes skiing while his teammates are struggling with the big problems of Juve.

"Today Pogba is a big problem that the Bianconeri must solve.This situation also demonstrates that Juve do not have clear enough ideas. Allegri has to take over for me, it's not possible to have a player like that on the payroll," said Tardelli.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba AFP

Pogba was seen training with his Juventus counterparts in January 2023 but he picked up a hip injury again and he had to go on a rehabilitation programme to recover.

Pogba who seems to be determined to get back to the field recently shared a video of himself in the gym trying to get things back into place.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
