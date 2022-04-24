Who will save trouble-stricken Kenyan football clubs?

On Saturday, top tier club Mathare United said it could not honour its match with Coast-based Bandari FC - a first for the club in close to three decades.

In a letter sent to newsrooms, Mathare United Chairman Bob Munro said the club’s financial situation could allow it host home or honour away matches in the league competition.

Munro attributed the situation to factors dating back to 2017 including the termination of contracts with sponsors in March 2017, the take over of the Kenya Premier League by Football Kenya Federation FKF in 2020 and the mismanagement of funds by FKF and government funding.

Munro noted that efforts to seek sponsorships by the club have been futile adding that he had exhausted funding from his family and friends of the club.

Bob Munro Pulse Live Kenya

“Since July 2021, I and our CEO relentlessly tried to secure sponsors for this season but without success. This week the funds of our club my family and many friends of our team were completely exhausted and we are sadly unable to honour todays match,” Munro stated.

He added that the situation at his club was a representation of what half the clubs in the FKF premier league were going through.

“Today our team is only one among nearly half of our top clubs especially our community clubs which are struggling with financial problems,” read the statement.