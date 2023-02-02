Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

The Slum Boys have had a frustrating campaign start in the 2022/2023 campaign, winning once, losing eight, and drawing once in their ten matches in the league.

After 5-1 thrash by Kariobangi Sharks, Mathare fell 5-0 to Kenya Police FC on Wednesday, which signaled the fate of the former Kariobangi Sharks Junior team coach.

"Mathare United can confirm that Boniface Omondi has left his role as head coach on mutual consent. The decision was arrived at on Thursday following a lengthy meeting between him and the club's hierarchy," the club released a statement confirming the sacking.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Coach Omondi for his service during a very difficult three months. He joined us during our delayed start to the 2022/23 season and helped assemble a richly talented squad but results weren't forthcoming hence the decision to part ways."

Omondi took over Mathare United's coaching job in December 2022 and only served at the club for one and a half months.

The Slum Boys goalkeeper coach Samuel Koko has been placed in temporary charge, with the club also suggesting their intention to appoint a new manager in the coming days.