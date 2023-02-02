ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Slum Boys confirmed in an official statement that the former Kariobangi Sharks junior side coach has left the club with immediate effect.

Boniface Omondi
Boniface Omondi

Mathare United has fired coach Boniface Omondi following the team's poor run of results in the FKF Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Slum Boys have had a frustrating campaign start in the 2022/2023 campaign, winning once, losing eight, and drawing once in their ten matches in the league.

After 5-1 thrash by Kariobangi Sharks, Mathare fell 5-0 to Kenya Police FC on Wednesday, which signaled the fate of the former Kariobangi Sharks Junior team coach.

"Mathare United can confirm that Boniface Omondi has left his role as head coach on mutual consent. The decision was arrived at on Thursday following a lengthy meeting between him and the club's hierarchy," the club released a statement confirming the sacking.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Coach Omondi for his service during a very difficult three months. He joined us during our delayed start to the 2022/23 season and helped assemble a richly talented squad but results weren't forthcoming hence the decision to part ways."

READ: Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

Omondi took over Mathare United's coaching job in December 2022 and only served at the club for one and a half months.

Coach Boniface Omondi during his time at Kariobangi Sharks (Photo: Courtesy)
Coach Boniface Omondi during his time at Kariobangi Sharks (Photo: Courtesy) Kariobangi Sharks

The Slum Boys goalkeeper coach Samuel Koko has been placed in temporary charge, with the club also suggesting their intention to appoint a new manager in the coming days.

Mathare United currently sitting at the bottom of the FKF Premier League table with 4 points from 10 games.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Boniface Omondi

    Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

  • Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura

    Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

  • Raphael Varane

    Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Recommended articles

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Gitau bubbling with confidence ahead of African Clubs Championship

Gitau bubbling with confidence ahead of African Clubs Championship

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines

Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines

Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa players

Ombachi calls Kenyans to be patient with Shujaa players

Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

Sancho handed new role after returning to Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk
FA

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Sergio Kun Aguero
FOOTBALL

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag
MAN UTD

How Ten Hag's phone call to complete unlikely transfer failed

From left: Marcel Sabitzer, Hakim Ziyech and Enzo Fernandez
TRANSFERS

January deadline day transfer winners & losers list

Police FC (Photo/ Courtesy)
FKF PL

Kenya Police thrash hapless Mathare United

Brigid Kosgei wins the 2020 Women's London Marathon (Photo: Courtesy/Twitter)

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Raphael Varane
MERCI

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

Hakim Ziyech
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG