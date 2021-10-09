RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

McTominay late show boosts Scotland's World Cup push

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Scotland players celebrate against Israel

Scotland players celebrate against Israel Creator: ANDY BUCHANAN
Scotland players celebrate against Israel Creator: ANDY BUCHANAN

Scott McTominay's dramatic late goal gave Scotland a crucial 3-2 win against Israel in the race to qualify for the World Cup on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Manchester United midfielder McTominay netted deep into stoppage-time to send the 50,000 crowd at rain-drenched Hampden Park into ecstasy.

Eran Zahavi had given Israel an early lead with a fine free-kick before John McGinn levelled for Steve Clarke's side. 

Munas Dabbur restored Israel's lead moments later and Scotland's Lyndon Dykes had a penalty saved by Ofir Marciano just before the interval.

Dykes made amends with the VAR-awarded equaliser and McTominay bundled in a McGinn corner to complete the comeback.

Scotland remain in second place in Group F on 14 points behind runaway leaders Denmark ahead of a trip to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

Israel had taken the lead in the fifth minute when PSV Eindhoven striker Zahavi picked himself up after being fouled and curled his free-kick high past Craig Gordon.

McGinn equalised in the 29th minute with a fine finish after good work by captain Andy Robertson.

Scotland were still celebrating when a free-kick from Israel captain Bibras Natcho caused chaos and the unmarked Dabbur converted from close-range in the 31st minute.

There was more angst to come for Scotland after Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour was felled by Natcho just inside the Israel area.

Dykes drove the penalty straight at Israel keeper Marciano, who saved with his left foot.

Scotland started the second half with some purpose and added pace and Dykes had the ball in the net in the 54th minute from a Robertson cross.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak ruled it out initially, perhaps thinking the striker's foot was too high as Ofri Arad challenged, but eventually he ran over to his pitchside monitor and awarded the goal.

In a thrilling finale, Scotland pushed for the winner and McTominay bundled in McGinn's corner to move Clarke's men one step closer to a World Cup play-off spot.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Trending

Saudi-led consortium completes Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner scores against Southampton Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Ranieri appointed as Watford manager

Watford's new manager Claudio Ranieri Creator: Miguel MEDINA

France face Belgium hoping to banish memories of Euro flop

France were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in the last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE