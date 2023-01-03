ADVERTISEMENT

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The two players are set to continue their age-long rivalry despite their different paths.

Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.
Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is set to renew his rivalry with his old foe, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the first quarter of this year

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Messi has been in an age-long rivalry with Ronaldo, dating back to 2007, when they first met. The two players have had some great battles, mostly at club level.

They faced each other numerous times during their time together in Spain. While Messi played for Barcelona, Ronaldo played for rivals Real Madrid. Messi holds the edge, with 16 wins to Ronaldo's 11

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other on the pitch later this month
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other on the pitch later this month AFP

The two also faced each other after Ronaldo moved to Juventus in a Champions League clash in December 2020.

However, since then, they have not faced each other, with their paths not crossing. Messi had since left Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain (PSG), while Ronaldo had left for Manchester United before terminating his contract.

It looked like their paths would not cross again, but Ronaldo's latest move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has set up a potential final meeting between the two players who defined the modern era of the beautiful game.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr this month after signing the most expensive deal in football history, could face Messi one final time when PSG come to Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr will face PSG in a friendly later this month.
Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr will face PSG in a friendly later this month. AFP

According to RMC, as per GFFN, Christophe Galtier's men are set to face Al-Nassr as part of their mid-season tour of Saudi Arabia.

Although the meeting should have taken place last year, it was postponed to this year due to Covid-19 reasons. It is now being reported that the match will take place this month, although a date has not been fixed.

However, it is likely to come towards the end of the month as PSG still have three games to play before they embark on their mid-season tour.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are yet to play a match for their respective clubs since the World Cup, with the former still celebrating his crowning moment, which saw him win the World Cup.

However, Messi is expected back in Paris, while Ronaldo will be unveiled by Al-Nassr today, meaning they are set for one last dance later this month.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

    Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the Brentford v Liverpool match on January 2, 2023.

    Has Jurgen Klopp turned into a ranting manager after 3-1 defeat to Brentford?

  • Casemiro of Manchester United (left) and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal

    Top EPL matches today - Will Arsenal stop the high-flying Newcastle United?

Recommended articles

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Has Jurgen Klopp turned into a ranting manager after 3-1 defeat to Brentford?

Has Jurgen Klopp turned into a ranting manager after 3-1 defeat to Brentford?

Top EPL matches today - Will Arsenal stop the high-flying Newcastle United?

Top EPL matches today - Will Arsenal stop the high-flying Newcastle United?

Why Ronaldo will have the last laugh after joining Al-Nassr FC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Ronaldo will have the last laugh after joining Al-Nassr FC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

TRANSFERS: Black Stars-eligible youngster and Onuachu's former teammate moves to new club

TRANSFERS: Black Stars-eligible youngster and Onuachu's former teammate moves to new club

FIFA requests countries to name stadiums in honour of Pele

FIFA requests countries to name stadiums in honour of Pele

Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers play a draw on derby day

Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers play a draw on derby day

Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle

Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle

PREMIER LEAGUE: 5 key points from the weekend's action

PREMIER LEAGUE: 5 key points from the weekend's action

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A tribute to Pele is shown on a screen ahead of the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Former Brazil player Pele died on Thursday in Brazil at the age of 82
RIP PELE

Pele's last wish was to be buried on 9th floor, in honour of his father's No.9 shirt

Ivan Toney could face Liverpool later today. (Photo: Offside Sports Photography)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Brentford give positive Toney update ahead of crucial Liverpool battle

Five key talking points from the Premier League weekend's action

PREMIER LEAGUE: 5 key points from the weekend's action

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
UPDATE

FIFA requests countries to name stadiums in honour of Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]
OPINION

Why Ronaldo will have the last laugh after joining Al-Nassr FC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the Brentford v Liverpool match on January 2, 2023.
TRENDING

Has Jurgen Klopp turned into a ranting manager after 3-1 defeat to Brentford?

Casemiro of Manchester United (left) and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal
PREMIER LEAGUE

Top EPL matches today - Will Arsenal stop the high-flying Newcastle United?

A Black Stars-eligible teenager joins Oostende.

TRANSFERS: Black Stars-eligible youngster and Onuachu's former teammate moves to new club