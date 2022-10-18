The former Manchester United midfielder is in advanced talks to take over as the new Middlesbrough coach as he is the preferred candidate for the job.
Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach
Michael Carrick is in advanced talks to take over as the new Middlesbrough coach to replace Chris Wilder who was sacked recently.
Michael Carrick enjoyed a 12-year stint where he lifted 5 English Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Carrick has already held a two-day meeting with the Middlesbrough high-ranking board members and reports are already indicating that Boro will make news of his appointment very soon.
Carrick retired in 2018 after having a successful spell at Old Trafford and this will be his first permanent job if the talks between his agents and Boro go well.
Carrick was part of the coaching staff at United, serving under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before departing Old Trafford upon Ralf Rangnick's on December 2021.
It is believed that Gareth Southgate recommended Carrick to the Boro board and especially to Steve Gibson who is the current club chairman.
Chris Wilder was sacked on October 3, 2022, after 5 defeats in the first 11 league games of the season and a Carabao Cup first-round exit against Barnsley.
Carrick is not alone in the race for the managerial job as it is understood that Scott Parker and Sean Dyche have also been contacted in regard to the same position.
Michael Carrick faces a tough start to life at the Riverside, should he take charge, with 5 of Middlesbrough's 7 remaining fixtures before the World Cup taking place away from home. Will he manage to collect points from those matches?
