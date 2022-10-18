Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

Michael Carrick enjoyed a 12-year stint where he lifted 5 English Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

AFP

Carrick has already held a two-day meeting with the Middlesbrough high-ranking board members and reports are already indicating that Boro will make news of his appointment very soon.

Carrick retired in 2018 after having a successful spell at Old Trafford and this will be his first permanent job if the talks between his agents and Boro go well.

Carrick was part of the coaching staff at United, serving under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before departing Old Trafford upon Ralf Rangnick's on December 2021.

AFP

It is believed that Gareth Southgate recommended Carrick to the Boro board and especially to Steve Gibson who is the current club chairman.

Chris Wilder was sacked on October 3, 2022, after 5 defeats in the first 11 league games of the season and a Carabao Cup first-round exit against Barnsley.

Carrick is not alone in the race for the managerial job as it is understood that Scott Parker and Sean Dyche have also been contacted in regard to the same position.