Harambee Stars Striker Michael Olunga Ogada has put out his first Statement after he allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 while in Togo for the Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers.

“The moment after the storm clouds pass, when all is silent and still, you find peace and tranquility” wrote Olunga.

On Monday, reports surfaced, indicating that four Harambee stars players had tested positive for Covid-19, upon arrival in Togo, hence being ruled out of the football match against Togo.

The four were; Michael Olunga, Joash Onyango, Lawrence Juma and Ian Otieno. FKF and Harambee Stars officials are yet to issue a statement on the positive claims

“All players were tested before leaving the country and upon getting to Lome (Togo) they underwent further tests in line with the country’s travel regulations but we were surprised to get results that the four players had tested positive. As a precaution, the four did not travel with the team to the stadium for the match and are isolating in the hotel,” a source told Mozzart Sport.

This is the second consecutive time that Kenya has been hit by reports of players testing positive for Covid-19 with the first coming in their trip to Moroni to face Comoros.

Harambee Stars

Despite the four missing in action, Harambe Stars managed to secure a win against Togo after the game ended 2 - 1. The Harambee stars goal were scored by Abdallah Hassan and Masud Juma.

However, the Stars had already been bundled out of the race for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Finals after failing to beat Egypt in Nairobi. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.