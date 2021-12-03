RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Milan's Kjaer out for six months as Liverpool, Napoli loom

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

AC Milan's Danish defender Simon Kjaer has had knee ligamemt surgery

AC Milan's Danish defender Simon Kjaer has had knee ligamemt surgery Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO
AC Milan's Danish defender Simon Kjaer has had knee ligamemt surgery Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

AC Milan said Friday that defender Simon Kjaer will be sidelined for six months after the Denmark international underwent successful surgery on damaged knee ligaments.

Recommended articles

Kjaer was stretchered off during Milan's 3-0 win at Genoa on Wednesday but is "doing well" after his operation and will now begin the rehabilitation process.

"The operation, which was carried out at the Casa di Cura La Madonnina clinic, was a perfect success," Milan said.

"He's expected to be out for six months."

The 32-year-old is on a long list of absentees for Stefano Pioli's side, with Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria among those unavailable.

Kjaer is one of Milan's most senior players and will be a huge miss as his team prepares for some key fixtures.

Milan host Liverpool in midweek as they bid to make the last 16 of the Champions League.

They then have the visit of Serie A leaders Napoli coming up on December 19 as a tight title race heats up.

Milan sit second in Italy's top flight, just one point behind Napoli.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Milan's Kjaer out for six months as Liverpool, Napoli loom

Milan's Kjaer out for six months as Liverpool, Napoli loom

Berhalter eyes newcomers as USA prepares for qualifiers

Berhalter eyes newcomers as USA prepares for qualifiers

Gerrard prepares to lock horns with former boss Rodgers

Gerrard prepares to lock horns with former boss Rodgers

Klopp says 'intense' Jota is perfect fit for Liverpool

Klopp says 'intense' Jota is perfect fit for Liverpool

Misfiring Kane will score 'many goals' says Spurs boss Conte

Misfiring Kane will score 'many goals' says Spurs boss Conte

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Dortmund 'praying' Haaland stays next season, says Riedle

Dortmund 'praying' Haaland stays next season, says Riedle

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

Trending

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Man Utd unveils new interim manager

Ralf Rangnick