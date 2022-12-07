QATAR 2022

World Cup hits and misses: Why Morocco is the pride of Africa

Fabian Simiyu
Morocco is the only African country present in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Hakim Ziyech (left) and Achraf Hakimi (right) of celebrate victory after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 6, 2022.
Hakim Ziyech (left) and Achraf Hakimi (right) of celebrate victory after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 6, 2022.

Football giants Spain were stunned by Morocco after being forced into playing in extra time and later on lost in the post-match penalties.

Yassine Bounou saved Spain's three penalties hence granting Morocco an easy entry into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Morocco stunned the whole world on December 6, 2022, after they forced Spain to exit the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by winning against the giants through the post-match penalties.

Hakim Ziyech (L) from Morocco disputes a ball with Pedri from Spain today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Spain on December 6, 2022.
Hakim Ziyech (L) from Morocco disputes a ball with Pedri from Spain today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Spain on December 6, 2022. AFP

Morocco will represent Africa in the quarters and their next task will be to stop Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal from peeping through the semis.

Most pundits had vouched for Spain to progress to the next level only for them to lose through penalties. Achraf Hakimi sealed Morocco's win with a cold penalty.

Spain will have to wait for another four years to revive their hopes of clinching a World Cup trophy after being forced to exit early by Morocco.

Romain Saiss of Morocco (right) clears the ball from Gavi of Spain on December 6, 2022.
Romain Saiss of Morocco (right) clears the ball from Gavi of Spain on December 6, 2022. AFP

Luis Enrique fielded youngsters in his team and he was on his way to making history until the unexpected happened. Pablo Gavi and Ferran Torres impressed and the tournament and it was nice watching them.

Portugal made headlines on December 6, 2022, after they thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in their round of 16 match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Goncalo Ramos grabbed a hat trick after starting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal during the match between Portugal and Switzerland, valid for the round of 16 of the World Cup on December 6, 2022.
Goncalo Ramos of Portugal during the match between Portugal and Switzerland, valid for the round of 16 of the World Cup on December 6, 2022. AFP

Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe and Rafael Leao netted a goal each for Portugal as Manuel Akanji scored the lone goal for Switzerland.

