World Cup hits and misses: Why Morocco is the pride of Africa

Yassine Bounou saved Spain's three penalties hence granting Morocco an easy entry into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Morocco to represent Africa in the quarter-finals

Morocco stunned the whole world on December 6, 2022, after they forced Spain to exit the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by winning against the giants through the post-match penalties.

AFP

Morocco will represent Africa in the quarters and their next task will be to stop Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal from peeping through the semis.

Most pundits had vouched for Spain to progress to the next level only for them to lose through penalties. Achraf Hakimi sealed Morocco's win with a cold penalty.

Spain to wait for another four years!

Spain will have to wait for another four years to revive their hopes of clinching a World Cup trophy after being forced to exit early by Morocco.

AFP

Luis Enrique fielded youngsters in his team and he was on his way to making history until the unexpected happened. Pablo Gavi and Ferran Torres impressed and the tournament and it was nice watching them.

Portugal embarrass Switzerland

Portugal made headlines on December 6, 2022, after they thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in their round of 16 match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Goncalo Ramos grabbed a hat trick after starting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

AFP