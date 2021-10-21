RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

Jose Mourinho's Roma were humiliated 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games.

Bodo/Glimt, playing their 11th European game of the season, stunned the Italian giants who struggled in temperatures of two degrees on an artificial pitch just inside the Arctic Circle.

Erik Botheim scored a hat-trick for the Norwegians with captain Patrick Berg, Ola Solbakken and Amahl Pellegrino piling on the misery for Mourinho.

Bodo/Glimt won the Norwegian title for the first time in their 104-year history last season.

Their fans have become great curiosities in the sport for their habit of waving giant, yellow toothbrushes in the stands.

Carlos Perez scored a consolation goal for a much-changed Roma side who had won their first two games in Group C, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

However, Mourinho would have had one eye on this weekend's Serie A clash with Napoli who top the table in Italy with eight wins in eight games.

Mourinho's former employers Tottenham also lost, going down 1-0 at Vitesse Arnhem in Group G.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo changed his starting line-up completely with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Cristiano Romero and Hugo Lloris not travelling to the Netherlands.

The second-string side were eventually undone by Maximilian Wittek's 78th-minute goal.

