Mourinho reveals why Roma lost to Inter Milan

Joba Ogunwale
The Portuguese tactician could only watch as the Nerazzurri outclassed his side at the San Siro on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho (AS Roma Twitter)
Jose Mourinho (AS Roma Twitter)

Jose Mourinho has admitted his Roma side were no match for Inter Milan in their Serie A clash on Saturday. Roma's 12-game unbeaten run in the league ended on Saturday following a 3-1 loss to Inter.

Denzel Dumfries put Inter ahead in the 30th-minute before Marcelo Brozovic made it two in the 40th-minute.

Denzel Dumfries put Inter ahead (IMAGO / Marco Canoniero)
Denzel Dumfries put Inter ahead (IMAGO / Marco Canoniero)

Lautaro Martinez's header seven minutes after the break wrapped up the game for Simone Inzaghi's men.

Although Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulled one back for Roma five minutes from time, Inter were the better side and fully deserved their victory.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (IMAGO / Marco Canoniero)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (IMAGO / Marco Canoniero)

It is the third time the Nerazzurri will beat the capital club this season, having beaten them 3-0 in the reverse leg and 2-0 in the Coppa Italia.

Also Read: Sacked in the morning: Coppa Italia defeat proves Jose Mourinho is running out of time at Roma

And following their latest defeat, Mourinho admitted Inter were the better side, saying Roma could not match their quality.

The ex-Chelsea man believed Roma were good in some moments, but they lot due to Inter's superior quality.

"Inter are just too much," Mourinho said after the match as per FedeNerazzurra.

"They are the best in the league and great in all aspects of the game: tactical, technical and physical.

"They are really good. To beat them, you have to be perfect. We were good but not perfect."

Inter's win put them one point clear of city rivals AC Milan and five clear of third-placed Napoli.

Having played all the three sides fighting for the title, Mourinho revealed he is rooting for the Nerazzurri to win the league. The reason for Mourinho's choice is not far-fetched as he is a hero at the club after leading them to a treble in 2010.

"I love Inter and Inter loves me, now that we won't play Inter, Milan, Napoli or Juventus anymore, I can say I'd like Inter to win the league," Mourinho said.

Mourinho and his Roma side will now turn their attention to the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal against Leicester City on Thursday.

