RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

The Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor is one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor is one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Khaled DESOUKI
The Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor is one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Khaled DESOUKI

Norwegian club Tromso IL on Monday presented what it called "the world's first football jersey with a QR code" aimed at defending human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Recommended articles

The jersey, developed in collaboration with Amnesty International, features a QR code which, when scanned, takes users to a website with information about human rights and "sportswashing", where countries try to clean up their image by organising sporting events.

"By doing this, we hope to spark more discussions, more debate. We want to see more action," said Tom Hogli, a former player now in charge of public relations at Tromso IL as he presented the jersey.

The first division team will don the jersey on Sunday against Viking during the Norwegian league's last match before the winter break.

Tromso said it was the first professional club to seek, last February, a boycott of the World Cup in Qatar to protest against conditions for migrant workers in the emirate.

Qatar has vehemently rejected any criticism, insisting that it has reformed its labour laws and introduced a minimum wage.

The idea of a Norwegian boycott of the World Cup had gained some momentum in the Scandinavian country early this year, but its federation ultimately voted against the idea in June. 

Norway has since failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Amnesty International has acknowledged the measures taken by Qatar, but has urged it to halt abuses against migrant workers, many of whom are involved in the construction of the World Cup stadiums and infrastructure.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

African players in Europe: Masuaku surprises Mendy to win derby

African players in Europe: Masuaku surprises Mendy to win derby

Kipchoge and Kipyegon nominated for another award

Kipchoge and Kipyegon nominated for another award

Olunga named October/November Qatar player of the month

Olunga named October/November Qatar player of the month

Gor Mahia and Tusker knocked out of continental tournaments

Gor Mahia and Tusker knocked out of continental tournaments

Atletico troubles bring fresh scrutiny on Simeone ahead of Porto decider

Atletico troubles bring fresh scrutiny on Simeone ahead of Porto decider

Barca, Atletico in danger of Champions League exit

Barca, Atletico in danger of Champions League exit

Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise

Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise

Juve sink lowly Genoa to keep Shevchenko winless

Juve sink lowly Genoa to keep Shevchenko winless

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE