Not written off! Manchester United hammer rivals Liverpool 4-0

Manchester United suffered many losses last season despite sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and bringing in Ralf Ragnick as an interim boss. Ralf is a highly rated coach and everything just didn’t click at Manchester United despite the hype from everyone, especially the Man United fans.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri helped seal the win.

There is a way that the whole United was playing and it seems that they want to do things their own way in regards to the new Manager, Erik Ten Hag who was brought in recently.

United finished in the 6th position last season and this means that they won’t be participating in the precious Champions League tournament. Has Ten Hag handed United a lifeline with how he wants the team to play and also his philosophies?

Ever Since started his Manchester United training sessions, a lot has been said about him with how he has had full control in all the sessions as compared to the other managers.

Minimal back passes means that next season we will a more attacking team in Man United. Reviving Manchester United will need more of dedication, discipline and following instructions to the latter from the manager.

It’s obvious Ten Hag is under pressure to turn everything around for United but then will the team click with one button? Manchester needs more than two additional signings to strengthen their team yet they have only completed one transfer.

The first game of the pre-season usually tells a lot on how the team is prepared for the coming season and Ten Hag now knows the kind of players to bring in and also how to correct the mistakes made during the whole game.

Ten Hag is known for giving youngsters chances and United fans should brace themselves to see more of their academy players on the pitch.

Facundo Pellistri scored today and this could just be the beginning of him being featured in United matches.

