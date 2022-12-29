Red Devils move on from Ronaldo, Gunners survive scare & more from the restart

The top four remain largely unchanged after the first round of matches concluded largely unchanged after the first round of matches concluded on Thursday night at Elland Road.

An average of 3.4 goals was scored per game for a total of 34 goals in ten matches, with five matches producing the best entertainment following four-goal thrillers.

But what else did we observe from the games played in round one of the Premier League restart?

Arsenal are still going strong

After another important win, the Gunners look good for the second half of the season.

AFP

Mikel Arteta’s men are still at the top of the table but the key question is, can they hold on?

The Gunners and their title credentials were tested at home by West Ham but the league leaders survived the scare from the Hammers to register a win.

AFP

Said Benrahma had United 0-1 up in the first half from the spot.

But the Gunners turned things around in the second half with three goals in the space of 16 minutes to seal a 3-1 win.

Newcastle United are cooking something

I don’t know what Eddie Howe is cooking at St. James’ Park but it is time to pay attention to the Magpies and take them seriously.

AFP

Inspired by the in-form Miguel Almiron, Newcastle United went, saw and conquered Leicester City at the King Power.

Howe’s men were too good for the Foxes following a 0-3 that saw them move up to second on the table for 24 hours.

AFP

Almiron has now scored nine goals in 16 matches this season in the Premier League and it seems he’s just starting.

Nigerian players start on a quiet note

While most teams enjoyed a wonderful start to the post-World Cup season, it was a quiet one for Nigerian and Super Eagles players in the Premier League.

The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were hammered at home by Newcastle United, with both players considered just good enough for the bench.

AFP

The senior man and his hype man later came on late on in the second half but the game was already done and dusted at that point.

At St. Mary’s, it was a similar tale for Joe Aribo whose Southampton suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Like his Leicester compatriots, Aribo started on the bench before he came on in the second half with the Saints already 2-0 down.

AFP

Defensive midfielder Frank Onyeka was not even considered good enough for the bench as Brentford and Tottenham served a four-goal thriller at the Community Stadium.

Alex Iwobi had a decent game for Everton, playing from start to finish but also suffered a home defeat as the Toffees lost 2-1 to Wolves.

AFP

Taiwo Awoniyi was another Super Eagles star at the receiving end of a hammering after Nottingham Forest lost 3-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Awoniyi was not the only Nigerian who featured for the Reds, Dennis Emmanuel came on as a second-half substitute.

Manchester United move on from Ronaldo

During the build-up to the game against Nottingham Forest, United manager Erik ten Hag made it clear that the club has moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo whose contract was terminated after a bizarre interview.

AFP

The Red Devils went on to back it up with a commanding display against Forest in their return to the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred were on target as the Red Devils defeated Forest 3-0 at home.

AFP

It could have been worse for the visitors but for the wastefulness of the home side who could have added at least two or three more goals to the scoreline. -

Manchester City continue Arsenal's chase

Defending Champions completed the first round of matches post-World Cup with a routine 3-1 win at Leeds United.

AFP

The game wasn't as easy as the result seems to suggest but tell that to Pep Guardiola and his boys.

Goals from Erling Haaland, who scored a brace, and Rodri saw the champions subdue a stubborn Leeds side, who scored late on to make the scoreline more respectable in the end.

The Cityzens, with the win, cut Arsenal's eight-point lead back to five to ensure they remain in the title race.

Haaland breaks Premier League record

The Norwegian assassin is tearing the Premier League like nobody before has ever done.

AFP

Erling Haaland on Thursday became the fastest player to score 20 league goals in the PL after his brace against Leeds United.

The 22-year-old scored two second-half goals as Manchester City defeated Leeds 3-1 to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the title race.

The goals were his 19th and 20th of the season in just 14 matches, making him the fastest player to achieve the feat in the league's history.

Haaland and Almiron are must-haves on FPL