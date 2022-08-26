PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Paris Saint-Germain will start another campaign to win the Champions League with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe leading the attack again

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have signified their readiness to kick off their European campaign for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season.

On Thursday, the French giants found out their group stage opponents for the first round of matches with Italian side Juventus, Portuguese giants Benfica, and Israeli club Maccabi Haifa drawn in Group H with Paris Saint-Germain.

Now managed by Christophe Galtier, Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown which has proved elusive up to this point.

With the 2022/23 Champions League set to kick off in September, the president of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi has assured of the readiness of his star-studded team to perform on the European stage.

In an official press statement in response to the draws, Al-Khelaifi claimed that the UEFA Champions League is the 'greatest competition in the world' and his team are primed to give it their all.

Al-Khelaifi said as reported on the club's official website: "We are delighted to start another Champions League campaign. It’s the greatest competition in the world. We’re ready. We want to get as far as we can.

The Qatari businessman turned football executive noted that the current Paris Saint-Germain team are working hard at attaining the 'right momentum' required for European matches.

“We train everyday to get there. Our new sporting staff are doing a great job. Thanks to everybody’s hard work and the support of our fans our season is off to a very good start," Al-Khelaifi said.

"We have the right momentum to approach our European games with high confidence."

Paris Saint-Germain came closest to winning the UEFA Champions League during the 2019/20 season when they narrowly lost the final 1-0 against German side Bayern Munich.

