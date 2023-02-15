ADVERTISEMENT
APOLOGY

Guardiola apologises to Gerrard after unfriendly comments

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Guardiola has been the Man City coach since 2016

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he asked Steven Gerrard for forgiveness after his unfriendly comments towards the former Liverpool player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Guardiola was answering questions on behalf of City in regard to the ongoing alleged breaches that his club conducted and he asked openly if it was his fault that Liverpool's Gerrard slipped in the title race to let Man City win the title.

Guardiola has swallowed his pride and apologised to the former Aston Villa manager after realising that what he said was wrong according to Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola. AFP

READ: Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules

"I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments I said last time about him. He knows how I admire him and his career, what he has done for this country where I'm living and training.

"I am ashamed of myself for what I said because he doesn't deserve it. I truly believe in my comments in my previous press conference to defend my club but I didn't represent my club well putting his name in these stupid comments," said Guardiola.

Guardiola added that he had also apologised to Gerrard personally and that it was stupid of him to air such comments against the former Liverpool star.

Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.
Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. AFP

Pep Guardiola has been defending Manchester City ever since the club was charged with more than 100 breaches in football by the Premier League.

It is alleged that City landed some of the trophies dishonestly and Pep couldn't take it anymore and that is when he decided to fire his bullets toward Steven Gerrard and Liverpool.

“The goal from Sergio Agüero in 2012, when Balotelli slipped. I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard, but that moment belongs to us.

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard AFP

READ: Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

“The moments that we lived these years together, the Premier League will decide but I know what we won and the way we won it. I know the effort we put in. If something happened in 2009 or 2010 it is not going to change one second," ranted Guardiola.

His words were not received well, especially by the Liverpool fraternity and he had no other option than to apologise.

Gerrard played for Liverpool between 1998-2015 after making 504 appearances for The Reds at Anfield and other venues.

He scored a total of 120 goals for Liverpool and he is regarded as one of the most prolific players that Liverpool has ever had in their history.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Pep Guardiola

    Guardiola apologises to Gerrard after unfriendly comments

  • Paul Pogba

    Juventus manager throws Pogba under the bus in recent interview

  • Marcus Rashford points at his head after scoring for Manchester United

    Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Recommended articles

Guardiola apologises to Gerrard after unfriendly comments

Guardiola apologises to Gerrard after unfriendly comments

Juventus manager throws Pogba under the bus in recent interview

Juventus manager throws Pogba under the bus in recent interview

Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Why Rashford raises a finger to his head every time he scores for United

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Super League is back! - What you need to know so far

Dennis Oliech: Everything you need to know about Kenya's 'underrated' legend

Dennis Oliech: Everything you need to know about Kenya's 'underrated' legend

Gor Mahia edge out Tusker

Gor Mahia edge out Tusker

Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pep Guardiola
APOLOGY

Guardiola apologises to Gerrard after unfriendly comments