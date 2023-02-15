Guardiola apologises to Gerrard after unfriendly comments

Guardiola was answering questions on behalf of City in regard to the ongoing alleged breaches that his club conducted and he asked openly if it was his fault that Liverpool's Gerrard slipped in the title race to let Man City win the title.

Guardiola has swallowed his pride and apologised to the former Aston Villa manager after realising that what he said was wrong according to Sky Sports.

"I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments I said last time about him. He knows how I admire him and his career, what he has done for this country where I'm living and training.

"I am ashamed of myself for what I said because he doesn't deserve it. I truly believe in my comments in my previous press conference to defend my club but I didn't represent my club well putting his name in these stupid comments," said Guardiola.

Guardiola added that he had also apologised to Gerrard personally and that it was stupid of him to air such comments against the former Liverpool star.

What Guardiola said about Gerrard

Pep Guardiola has been defending Manchester City ever since the club was charged with more than 100 breaches in football by the Premier League.

It is alleged that City landed some of the trophies dishonestly and Pep couldn't take it anymore and that is when he decided to fire his bullets toward Steven Gerrard and Liverpool.

“The goal from Sergio Agüero in 2012, when Balotelli slipped. I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard, but that moment belongs to us.

“The moments that we lived these years together, the Premier League will decide but I know what we won and the way we won it. I know the effort we put in. If something happened in 2009 or 2010 it is not going to change one second," ranted Guardiola.

His words were not received well, especially by the Liverpool fraternity and he had no other option than to apologise.

Gerrard played for Liverpool between 1998-2015 after making 504 appearances for The Reds at Anfield and other venues.