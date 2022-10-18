TRENDING

Why Griezmann apologised to Atleti fans, other top trending football stories today

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Antoine Griezmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Leao are among the top trending football stories today.

From left: Antoine Griezmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Leao
From left: Antoine Griezmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Leao

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Antoine Griezmann has asked for forgiveness from the Atletico Madrid fans after completing his permanent move back to Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico de Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during a training session on October 17, 2022.
Atletico de Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during a training session on October 17, 2022.

READ: 'Morbid' reception for Griezmann as Atletico given late scare by Porto

Griezmann had ditched Atletico Madrid for Barcelona where he flopped hence triggering his move back to Diego Simeone's side.

Aston Villa are thinking of approaching Mauricio Pochettino for contract talks as they want him to replace Steven Gerrard whose future at the club seems to be uncertain after a series of poor results.

Mauricio Pochettino on September 7, 2022.
Mauricio Pochettino on September 7, 2022.

Aston Villa are 16 on the English Premier League table with 9 points in 10 matches. Gerrard joined Villa from Rangers after having a stellar season in the Scottish league.

Chelsea have suffered yet another setback in the Rafael Leao after the AC Milan officials opted to meet his father in Paris during the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards for a contract extension on October 17, 2022.

Rafael Leao portrait during the Italian soccer Serie A match Hellas Verona FC vs AC Milan on October 16, 2022.
Rafael Leao portrait during the Italian soccer Serie A match Hellas Verona FC vs AC Milan on October 16, 2022.

Chelsea are in the rebuilding process with Graham Potter looking for his own set of players that suit his system less than two months after replacing Thomas Tuchel at the Stamford Bridge.

Brentford have opened talks with manager Thomas Frank over a new contract, despite the fact he only signed his latest deal in January.

Diego Simeone has dismissed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Atletico Madrid amid suggestions Joao Felix could move the opposite way.

Liverpool are interested in bringing in long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Rival agents attempted to poach Mino Raiola's players on the day he died, Brazilian lawyer Rafaela Pimenta has claimed.

Atletico Madrid are reported to have entered the race to sign Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

