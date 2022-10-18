Why Griezmann apologised to Atleti fans, other top trending football stories today

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has asked for forgiveness from the Atletico Madrid fans after completing his permanent move back to Wanda Metropolitano.

AFP

Griezmann had ditched Atletico Madrid for Barcelona where he flopped hence triggering his move back to Diego Simeone's side.

Mauricio Pochettino

Aston Villa are thinking of approaching Mauricio Pochettino for contract talks as they want him to replace Steven Gerrard whose future at the club seems to be uncertain after a series of poor results.

AFP

Aston Villa are 16 on the English Premier League table with 9 points in 10 matches. Gerrard joined Villa from Rangers after having a stellar season in the Scottish league.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea have suffered yet another setback in the Rafael Leao after the AC Milan officials opted to meet his father in Paris during the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards for a contract extension on October 17, 2022.

AFP

Chelsea are in the rebuilding process with Graham Potter looking for his own set of players that suit his system less than two months after replacing Thomas Tuchel at the Stamford Bridge.

More developing football stories

Brentford have opened talks with manager Thomas Frank over a new contract, despite the fact he only signed his latest deal in January.

Diego Simeone has dismissed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Atletico Madrid amid suggestions Joao Felix could move the opposite way.

Liverpool are interested in bringing in long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Rival agents attempted to poach Mino Raiola's players on the day he died, Brazilian lawyer Rafaela Pimenta has claimed.