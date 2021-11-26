RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Poulsen among six new Covid cases at RB Leipzig

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen is one of six positive cases of Covid-19 at RB Leipzig

Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen is one of six positive cases of Covid-19 at RB Leipzig
Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen is one of six positive cases of Covid-19 at RB Leipzig Creator: FRANCK FIFE

RB Leipzig suffered a blow ahead of Sunday's home Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen with six more of their squad and staff having tested positive for Covid-19, including striker Yussuf Poulsen.

Leipzig need a home win against fourth-placed Leverkusen to move into the top six in Germany's top flight.

Head coach Jesse Marsch and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi are already in quarantine after testing positive last week.

On Friday, the club confirmed Poulsen, Willi Orban, Hugo Novoa, Mohamed Simakan and two backroom staff also have Covid.

Like Marsch and Gulacsi, the six new cases are in domestic quarantine and sit out Sunday's game, which was already scheduled to be played behind closed doors due to high numbers of virus cases in Saxony.

Poulsen reportedly gave an emotional team-talk before Wednesday's 5-0 win at Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Leipzig must hope there will not be more positive cases in the coming days.

"As usual, we are in close exchange with the health authorities and will continue to test closely on an ongoing basis," the club said in a statement.

