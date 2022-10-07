PREMIER LEAGUE

Guardiola labels Arsenal as 'the best' team this season

David Ben
The Manchester City coach has openly admitted that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been better than the defending champions so far this season.

Pep Guardiola has showered praises on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal
Pep Guardiola has showered praises on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

Manchester City have once again underlined their status as favourites to defend their Premier League title after a series of sensational displays so far this season including the absolute dismantling of their local rivals in a nine-goal thriller last weekend.

The signing of Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland appears to be the final piece in Pep Guardiola's puzzle as there is growing confidence about maintaining their domestic dominance, as well as the increasing possibility of finally lifting the Champions League title.

Despite dismantling every team they have come across this season, City head into the weekend a point behind league leaders Arsenal - who entertain Liverpool on Sunday in another test of their title credentials.

Guardiola and former protégé Mikel Arteta previously worked together in Man City, with the latter serving as his assistant and helping the club to two Premier League titles, two FA cups, and two EFL trophies, before leaving to coach the Gunners' first team.

Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland Twitter

And City coach Guardiola, has continued to hail his former assistant despite the criticism he often faced as head coach of the North London club.

However, when Asked how much progress City had made this season, Guardiola took the opportunity to point out that although he was more than satisfied with the performance of his own team.

‘In general we played really good football in all these years. ‘The way we are playing is normal. In six, seven years, every year we are a little bit better in some terms.' he was quoted to have said via Metro.

But the Spaniard was also quick to point out that there has been one club better than his magnificent team this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta won Manager of the Month for August
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta won Manager of the Month for August Pulse Nigeria

‘We cannot forget one thing ladies and gentlemen. There is one team that has been better than us this season, this is the reality.

‘The reality is that Arsenal have been better than us so far. We are not top of the league. It is important to be there and try to fight to arrive there.’ he said.

Manchester City return to action on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2022, at the Etihad as they host Southampton in the eighth round of Premier League fixtures.

David Ben

