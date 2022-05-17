How Arsenal can still qualify for the Champions League

As it stands, the Gunners sit fifth on the log two points behind their North London rivals Tottenham with just one game to go.

To make matters worse, Tottenham will play against already relegated Norwich while Arsenal host Everton on the final day.

Admittedly it looks bleak that Arsenal will finish in the top four this season but fear not Le Goon, all hope is not lost, your darling Gunners can still qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League under these conditions.

Arsenal win and Tottenham lose

The first and most likely scenario which will enable Arsenal to finish fourth at the end of the season is for the Gunners to win their home game and then hope for Tottenham to lose their away game simultaneously… easy right?

Everton are currently two points above the relegation places and although they still have one game to play before visiting the Emirates, that game may determine their fate this season.

Tottenham on the other hand are visiting Carrow Road to take on Norwich who are already relegated as the worst team in the league this season.

But then again…it is Tottenham, their ability to choke and cave in under pressure is second to none so there is still a tinny tiny sliver of hope for Arsenal come Sunday the 22nd of May when the Premier League season wraps up for good.

Tottenham draws and Arsenal wins… by 16 goals

In whatever scenario, Arsenal has to win for this to work out in their favour but a draw between Tottenham and Norwich would require an unusual goal margin for the Gunners to finish fourth.

If Tottenham manages to choke their way to a draw against Norwich, Arsenal would need to beat Everton by at least 16 clear goals to creep into fourth.

That is because Tottenham currently have a better goal difference, with +24 compared to Arsenal’s +9, a wide difference of 15 goals.

In the event of a draw, Tottenham’s goal difference would stay the same which means Arsenal’s would have to improve significantly with just one game left.