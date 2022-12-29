Manchester City travelled to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Wednesday night, December 29, 2022 in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Reactions as 'unstoppable' Haaland shatters Messi's record in Man City win vs Leeds
Fans on social seem to be convinced Manchester City's summer signing is not human following their win against Leeds in the Premier League.
The defending champions were seeking to continue in their blistering form as they chase league leaders Arsenal, in this season’s title race.
Erling Haaland was at the double as the Cityzens saw off the Yorkshire side 3-1, after scoring a second-half brace to put City firmly in control following Rodri’s opener in the first-half.
The brace saw Haaland take his goals tally to 26 in 20 appearances in all competitions, since joining the Etihad outfit in June, breaking two separate records on his own.
Erling Haaland breaks Lionel Messi's Record
Haaland's first goal was an easy tap-in after Jack Grealish squaring a pass across the face of goal for him to tap home.
It was the 22-year-old Norwegian’s 25th goal under Pep Guardiola in 20 games, making him the fastest player to reach that tally.
Lionel Messi previously set the record back in 2009 with Barcelona, but the iconic Argentine took 28 games to reach 25 goals.
Haaland makes Premier League history
Haaland's second goal of the evening, was sassisted by Grealish once more, but this time a more difficult finish from the edge of the six-yard box, making it his 26th goal of the campaign in all competitions and his 20th in the Premier League.
It's taken the prolific Norwegian just 14 league outings to hit that milestone.
Twenty-one matches was the previous record for the fewest number of league games needed to score 20 goals, a record set by former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips.
The win for Manchester City sees them return to second-place, still five points adrift of the high-flying leaders Arsenal.
Social Media Reactions
Following the win for Manchester City, fans have once again singled out Erling Haaland for praise after helping his side defeat his favourite club on Wednesday night.
Here’s how the fans have reacted - Screenshots below:
