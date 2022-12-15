ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Sofyan Amrabat plays for Morocco as a midfielder

Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco during the game France vs Morocco, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.
Sofyan Amrabat has been outstanding in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that kicked off on November 20, 2022.

The African star has shown the whole world that there is talent in Africa, especially after the semi-final match of the tournament between Morocco and France.

The Moroccan midfielder has accumulated interest already from Europe's elite clubs although he has played down the rumours as he is fully concentrated on the ongoing tournament.

Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco during the game France vs Morocco, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.
Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco during the game France vs Morocco, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022. AFP

READ: First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

" I'm proud to be linked to top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico but I'm a Fiorentina player. I respect the club and I have a great relationship with the president." Said Amrabat.

Emmanuel Macron who is the current president of France headed straight into Morocco's dressing room after France vs Morocco to congratulate Amrabat in front of his teammates.

Macron told the Moroccan midfielder that he has been an outstanding player and that he is the best midfielder of the tournament.

There have been a few instances where footballers have welcomed key figures in their dressing rooms since it is usually old boys who do so for their clubs.

Despite Morocco bowing out of the tournament in the semi-finals, football fans will remember them for their bravery that led to the country's victory over Portugal.

French President Emanuel Macron reacts alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the France v Morocco match on December 14, 2022.
French President Emanuel Macron reacts alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the France v Morocco match on December 14, 2022. AFP

Morocco will face Croatia in the World Cup play offs to determine the number 3 and 4 slots respectively. France will play against Argentina in the finals on December 18, 2022.

Where do you see Amrabat next season? Should he join Barcelona and link up with Robert Lewandowski?

