What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room

The African star has shown the whole world that there is talent in Africa, especially after the semi-final match of the tournament between Morocco and France.

The Moroccan midfielder has accumulated interest already from Europe's elite clubs although he has played down the rumours as he is fully concentrated on the ongoing tournament.

AFP

" I'm proud to be linked to top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico but I'm a Fiorentina player. I respect the club and I have a great relationship with the president." Said Amrabat.

Emmanuel Macron who is the current president of France headed straight into Morocco's dressing room after France vs Morocco to congratulate Amrabat in front of his teammates.

Macron told the Moroccan midfielder that he has been an outstanding player and that he is the best midfielder of the tournament.

There have been a few instances where footballers have welcomed key figures in their dressing rooms since it is usually old boys who do so for their clubs.

Despite Morocco bowing out of the tournament in the semi-finals, football fans will remember them for their bravery that led to the country's victory over Portugal.

AFP

Morocco will face Croatia in the World Cup play offs to determine the number 3 and 4 slots respectively. France will play against Argentina in the finals on December 18, 2022.