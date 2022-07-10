President Uhuru Kenyatta's message to tennis star after Grand Slam Victory

Okutoyi won the doubles category title alongside her Dutch partner Rose Marie beating Canadians Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 in the final of Wimbledon Open doubles Junior Championships at All England Lawn Tennis Club, making history as the first Kenyan tennis player to win a major tennis open.

In his congratulatory message, President Kenyatta described Okoutuyi's victory as one which will not only raise the Kenyan flag high but also inspire the future generation of tennis players. Present to witness the victory was Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu who lauded Okutoyi for her great victory.

The duo thrashed Serbia’s Nikola Daubnerova and Croatia’s Lucija Ciric Bagaric in straight sets of 6-3, 6-4 getting their tickets to the finals. The 18-year-old also lauded her partner Rose Marie who she said had a connection with despite and fought through despite a near loss. “The match was interesting but not easy at all. However, my partner and I really fought through it. We were losing it but we kept calm and strong and that's how we got the win.She's good. I mean we have a good connection when we're playing and I like that we bond so well and play quite good together,” Okutoyi noted.

Okutoyi made history by becoming the first Kenyan to take part in the Australian Grand Slam held in Melbourne Australia. Other Kenyans who have graced the Wimbledon court include Christian Vitulli who competed in 2006 reaching the quarters and Paul Wekesa who made an appearance in 1996 getting eliminated in the first round.