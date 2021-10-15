RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

PSG scrape victory with late Mbappe penalty

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kylian Mbappe's late penalty gave PSG victory against Angers

Kylian Mbappe's late penalty gave PSG victory against Angers Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Kylian Mbappe's late penalty gave PSG victory against Angers Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Kylian Mbappe converted a soft late VAR penalty award to give a Paris Saint-Germain side missing Lionel Messi and Neymar a 2-1 win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Recommended articles

PSG had to come from behind, with Danilo Pereira heading in the equaliser midway through the second half after Angelo Fulgini had given the away side the lead at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe then finished emphatically from the spot with three minutes left after Angers defender Pierrick Capelle had been penalised for a handball only seen by the referee following a review of the images.

Beaten at Rennes in their last game before the international break, Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side have now won nine of their 10 Ligue 1 games this season and are nine points clear of Lens in second place.

The victory, which PSG will say was deserved on the overall balance of play, came without their South American stars who were in World Cup qualifying action across the Atlantic less than 24 hours earlier.

Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes all played in Argentina's 1-0 win over Peru in Buenos Aires, while Neymar scored and Marquinhos was an unused substitute as Brazil crushed Uruguay 4-1 in the Amazonian city of Manaus.

PSG will hope to have that contingent back for their home Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday, but against Angers a much-changed team nearly paid the price for a lethargic start.

Pochettino made seven changes to his line-up, with the likes of Colin Dagba and Rafinha getting rare starts, and it was Angers who took the lead nine minutes before half-time.

The visitors, who had lost just once this season prior to this game and sat fourth in the table, broke forward quickly and Sofiane Boufal's superb low ball from the right flank was turned in at the back post by Fulgini.

Ander Herrera had a goal ruled out for offside for the home side just before the break, and after the restart it was Mbappe who inevitably dug PSG out of a hole.

Fresh from scoring France's winner in last weekend's UEFA Nations League final against Spain, Mbappe set up the 69th-minute leveller as his delightful clipped cross from the right was nodded in from close range by Portuguese international Pereira.

With seven minutes left Mbappe sprinted for the byline and cut back a cross for Mauro Icardi, whose header was weak and was deflected into the arms of Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.

However a VAR review showed the ball, while initially heading off target, was taken towards the goal by a touch off the arm of Capelle.

The referee pointed to the spot and Mbappe gladly took the chance to win the game with his fifth league goal of the season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

I’m a father of Two - Willis Raburu’s humble request over his late daughter Adana

I’m a father of Two - Willis Raburu’s humble request over his late daughter Adana

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe

Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated in a 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or Creator: CARL RECINE

Germany, Netherlands edge closer to World Cup finals

Late show star: Thomas Mueller acknowledges the fans Creator: John MACDOUGALL