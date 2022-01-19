RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

PSG sweat over Mbappe fitness as Real Madrid clash looms

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kylian Mbappe has a thigh strain

Kylian Mbappe has a thigh strain Creator: Thomas COEX
Kylian Mbappe has a thigh strain Creator: Thomas COEX

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is being treated for a groin strain with their Champions League game against Real Madrid less than a month away.

Recommended articles

"Mbappe in is treatment for a pain in his left adductor and we will give a fitness update on Friday," PSG said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Mbappe, who is tipped for a move to Madrid when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season, has been one of the club's top performers again this campaign.

With ten goals and eight assists in the league, Mbappe has outperformed both Neymar and Lionel Messi while his four goals in the Champions League helped carry PSG into the last 16.

In better news for the Parisians, Messi appears to be in the frame for a return to action on Sunday when they host Reims after the Argentine caught Covid over the New Year holiday period.

Neymar has been ruled out since November with an ankle injury.

PSG hope all three attackers will be fully fit for February 15 for their Champions League first leg match with Real.

Mbappe recently brushed off speculation he would be joining Real Madrid before that clash.

"Not in January," said Mbappe, who Madrid tried to buy last July with a 180 million euros ($209 million) bid.

"The main thing I have in mind is beating Real Madrid in February and in March," he said.

In October Mbappe confirmed he had told PSG last July he wanted to leave the club.

The World Cup winner has declined a contract extension as the clock ticks down.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arteta vows to defend Arsenal with 'teeth and nails' after Covid postponement

Arteta vows to defend Arsenal with 'teeth and nails' after Covid postponement

PSG sweat over Mbappe fitness as Real Madrid clash looms

PSG sweat over Mbappe fitness as Real Madrid clash looms

Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti

Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti

Ben Arfa to attempt career relaunch at Ligue 1 champions Lille

Ben Arfa to attempt career relaunch at Ligue 1 champions Lille

Election panel set up ahead of Cricket Kenya polls

Election panel set up ahead of Cricket Kenya polls

Dembele must sign new deal or leave Barca, says Xavi

Dembele must sign new deal or leave Barca, says Xavi

Chelsea keeper Kepa says now is the time for Blues' revival

Chelsea keeper Kepa says now is the time for Blues' revival

'A disaster' - Ivory Coast coach questions state of pitch at AFCON venue

'A disaster' - Ivory Coast coach questions state of pitch at AFCON venue

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Trending

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Real Betis had just equalised against Sevilla when the game was stopped after an object was thrown from the crowd. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

Eguavoen a steady pair of hands for Nigeria as new coach waits in wings

Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO