Pulse of the Day: How Dumfries and Messi showed President Joe Biden it's football, not soccer

Showing support for the players, President Biden said;

"It's called Soccer, go USA, you guys are going to do it."

But after 90 minutes of play at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, it was the Soccer nation who booked their flight tickets back home to the States.

Two fantastic first-half goals and another in the second half, inspired by Inter Milan's superb wingback, Denzel Dumfries, propelled the football nation of the Netherlands into the last eight following a 3-1 win.

The first two goals, scored by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind were as identical as the build-up to the chances that led to them.

But the third, two excellent wingbacks linking up as Blind turned supplier for Dumfries.

By the way, it wasn't all sailing for the Oranje, though. The USA did make it an interesting watch indeed.

Before Dumfries buried the game, Haji Wright and Captain America combined to pull a goal back with 14 minutes left to play.

The game became tense at this moment as the soccer nation searched for that elusive equaliser.

However, the hope was extinguished quickly when Blind and Dumfries sealed the deal five minutes later to put the Netherlands through to the next round.

Elsewhere;

At the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, another soccer nation was forced to bite the dust as Australia fell to Argentina.

Known as the Socceroos, the Australians put up a gallant fight, it has to be said but were against an Albiceleste team backed by a footballing genius, Lionel Messi.

Playing in his 1000th game, Messi put on a show, scoring one as Argentina set up a tantalising quarter-final battle against the Netherlands with a 2-1 win.

Julian Alvarez scored the other goal for Argentina, while Enzo Fernandez's deflected effort late on almost helped an inspired Australian side to glory.