Pulse of the Day: Japan show how to feed a closed mouth 'wotoporiously' on Day 4 in Qatar 2022

While it seems fewer goals are scored each day on average, day four provided the biggest win and defeat so far and a second consecutive shock of the tournament.

Let's dig into the Pulse of The Day which comes from Group E, where all the drama happened on Day 4.

7-star Spain thrash Costa Rica

First, let's start with the 2010 winners, Spain, who were in no way letting what happened to another pre-tournament favourite, La Albiceleste of Argentina, happen to them.

The former champions were no match for Costa Rica following a 7-0 demolition in Group E, which also include Germany and Japan.

Inspired by Barcelona man, Ferran Torres, who scored a brace, La Roja were rampant, ruthless and dominant against their counterparts from North America.

Other top performers for Luis Enrique's side were the duo of Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo, who scored and assisted another goal each in the game.

It was a convincing and comfortable start to the competition, with Spain delivering the biggest result of the 2022 World Cup so far.

Japan feeds 'close-mouthed' Germany a shocker

Talks about the ongoing FIFA World Cup, tagged Qatar 2022, will never be completed without stories around human rights violation, abuses and their corresponding hypocrisy.

Before the tournament kicked off five days ago, the World football governing body, FIFA, threatened that teams risked their players getting a yellow card should their wear the "One Love" armbands, meant to protest against what they believe is the lack of inclusion from the host, Qatar.

Therefore, ahead of the second game of match day four between Germany and Japan in Group E, the European giants, Germany, found a creative way to make their feelings known - on the issue.

"We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect," Germany said in a statement moments before kickoff.

"Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard."

"It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.

Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position," the statement added.

Samurai Blues take advantage

Germany closed their mouths to protest denying them the chance to have their voice heard - via wearing an armband.

But football remains a game that is played on the pitch, and for the opening 45 minutes, Die Mannschaft looked to be doing just that as Ilkay Gundogan's 33rd-minute penalty gave them a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

However, in the second half, despite their closed mouths, the Samurai Blues turned things around to register the second shock in Qatar 2022.

Two goals in the space of eight second-half minutes from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano saw the Blues hand the Germans a losing start to their 2022 World Cup campaign.