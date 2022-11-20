Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Real Madrid player is the sixth high-profile player missing the global showpiece for France.

MB Media Solutions
MB Media Solutions

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has joined the list of superstars that will be missing in action for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

The Ballon d'Or winner will be watching the global fiesta from home after he was forced out by an unfortunate injury.

Karim Benzema (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) in training on Saturday.
Karim Benzema (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) in training on Saturday. AFP

Benzema confirmed through an emotional statement late Saturday night that he will miss the entire tournament in Qatar.

Speaking on the development, the 34-year-old noted that for the first time in his career, he has been forced to 'give up.'

France manager, Didier Deschamps won the 2018 World Cup without Benzema.
France manager, Didier Deschamps won the 2018 World Cup without Benzema. AFP

"In my life, I have never given up but tonight, I have to think of the team as I have always done," Benzema stated in a statement.

"So, reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a great World Cup," he added.

Benzema will not play a part in France's quest to defend their 2018 FIFA World title in Qatar due to an injury he picked up after taking a hit to his left quadriceps.

The French Football Federation confirmed that Benzema was forced to cut short his training with his Les Bleus teammates after feeling pain in the quadriceps.

Benzema only returned to full training with France on Saturday.
Benzema only returned to full training with France on Saturday. AFP

He went for an MRI test in Doha where it was then confirmed that the Ballon d'Or winner had injured his femoral right injury and will need at least three weeks to recover.

Benzema took part in full training for the first time on Saturday with his French teammates having arrived at camp struggling with fitness.

Benzema played just less than an hour in Real Madrid's last six matches before the World Cup.
Benzema played just less than an hour in Real Madrid's last six matches before the World Cup. AFP

He had played less than half an hour of football for Real Madrid in their last six matches leading to the World Cup.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • England vs Iran

    Qatar 2022: England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds

  • There is a loophole in Qatar's alcohol ban

    SHOCKER! Despite ban, alcohol available in Qatar stadiums for VIP ticket holders

  • MB Media Solutions

    Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds

Qatar 2022: England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds

SHOCKER! Despite ban, alcohol available in Qatar stadiums for VIP ticket holders

SHOCKER! Despite ban, alcohol available in Qatar stadiums for VIP ticket holders

Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

Qatar 2022: The top 5 young players at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: The top 5 young players at the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

France confirms Karim Benzema will miss World Cup due to injury

France confirms Karim Benzema will miss World Cup due to injury

Qatar 2022: Tunisia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Qatar 2022: Tunisia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Qatar 2022: Spain World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Spain World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Trending

Ronaldo wax figure unveiled by Madame Tussauds in New York

Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

Ronaldo's retirement scenario involves Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
Qatar 2022

Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Spanish National Football Team

Qatar 2022: Spain World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Tunisia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Qatar 2022: Tunisia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Best young players at the World Cup in Qatar

Qatar 2022: The top 5 young players at the World Cup

France confirms Karim Benzema will miss World Cup due to injury
QATAR 2022:

France confirms Karim Benzema will miss World Cup due to injury