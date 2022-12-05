QATAR 2022: Japan suffer shootout heartbreak against Croatia in round of 16

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Japan have been knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia

Japan's World Cup campaign came to an end after losing to Croatia on Penalties.
Japan's World Cup campaign came to an end after losing to Croatia on Penalties.

The round of 16 clash between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium treated fans in attendance to over 120 minutes of premium football action.

Recommended articles

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time which prompted the need for extra time for the first time at this year's Mundial but the teams would prove inseparable again after 120 minutes of football.

Both teams would require penalty shootouts to be separated which saw Croatia emerge 3-1 winners to advance to the quarter-final while Japan's impressive World Cup campaign came to a premature end.

The early exchanges were closely contested but Japan came closest to scoring with their first attack when Shogo Taniguchi headed wide.

Ivan Perisic had a one-on-one which was Croatia's best chance of the game as he burst through on goal after brushing past Takehiro Tomiyasu, only to shoot directly at Japan goalkeeper, Shuichi Gonda when one-on-one.

Japan landed the first significant blow on the stroke of half time when Daizen Maeda converted a dangerous right wing cross that wasn't dealt with by the Croatian defence.

Maeda celebrates the opener with his teammates
Maeda celebrates the opener with his teammates AFP

Japan started the second half on the front foot but were sucker-punched by Croatia when Perisic equalised in the 55th minute with a wonderfully guided header that crept in at the far post.

Both teams maintained the intensity and created half chances but neither could find the decisive goal in regulation time which prompted extra time for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The extra 30 minutes was a dull affair though as both teams lacked intensity and seemed to resigned to settling the game via the luck of penalties.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic stole the show with three penalty saves to help his country advance with a 3-1 result much to the dismay of the Japanese.

Takumi Minamino started Japan on the backfoot as his penalty was saved and his teammate Kaoru Mitoma followed suit while Nikola Vlasic and Marcelo Brozovic converted theirs to make it 2-0 Croatia.

Even though Takuma Asano scored next and Croatia missed to give Japan some hope, it was swiftly expunged as Maya Yoshida was denied by Livakovic.

Japan suffer penalty heartbreak
Japan suffer penalty heartbreak AFP

Mario Pasalic kept his nerve and netted the winning penalty, ensuring Croatia go through to face either South Korea or Brazil, while Japan suffered a World Cup round-of-16 defeat for the fourth time.

More from category

  • Bukayo Saka during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 5, 2022.

    'There can never be two Mbappe's!'- Bukayo Saka on being compared to Kylian Mbappe

  • From left: Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Kompany.

    When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

  • Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates with a teammate after winning the match and qualifying to round 8 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.

    Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Recommended articles

'There can never be two Mbappe's!'- Bukayo Saka on being compared to Kylian Mbappe

'There can never be two Mbappe's!'- Bukayo Saka on being compared to Kylian Mbappe

When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

World Cup hits and misses: Brazil qualifies for the quarter-finals

World Cup hits and misses: Brazil qualifies for the quarter-finals

Croatia are shootout kings and the Samba Boys are dancing again

Croatia are shootout kings and the Samba Boys are dancing again

QATAR 2022: Japan suffer shootout heartbreak against Croatia in round of 16

QATAR 2022: Japan suffer shootout heartbreak against Croatia in round of 16

Qatar 2022: Another Andalucian battle in Qatar as Morocco prepare for grudge match against Spain

Qatar 2022: Another Andalucian battle in Qatar as Morocco prepare for grudge match against Spain

What Cody Gakpo has said about his future amid the Manchester United interest

What Cody Gakpo has said about his future amid the Manchester United interest

Trending

Qatar fans, protest with photos of former Germany player Mesut Ozil, during the match between Spain and Germany, for the 2nd round of Group E of the FIFA World Cup on November 27, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Strange events that have happened at 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament

Ronaldo has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Armed robbers attacked Raheem Sterling's UK home before World Cup win against Senegal
QATAR 2022

Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

From left: Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Daley Blind.
TRENDING

Why Madrid wants to kick out Hazard and other football stories making headlines today

Ruthless Samba Boys.
Qatar 2022

Croatia are shootout kings and the Samba Boys are dancing again

Japan's World Cup campaign came to an end after losing to Croatia on Penalties.

QATAR 2022: Japan suffer shootout heartbreak against Croatia in round of 16

Brazil thrash South Korea
Qatar 2022

Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal looks dejected England v Senegal on December 4, 2022.
QATAR 2022

World Cup hits and misses: Senegal bow out of tournament