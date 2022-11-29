QATAR 2022

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Joba Ogunwale
The Manchester United attacker was England's star player as the Three Lions handed Wales a football lesson at the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace as England booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Marcus Rashford's brace in between Phil Foden's strike helped England to an emphatic 3-0 win over Wales in their World Cup Group B encounter at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday night.

England had started their campaign with a 6-2 win over Iran before a disappointing 0-0 draw against the USA in their second group game.

The Three Lions went into the clash against their British rivals needing a point to book their spot in the round of 16 and a win to finish as group winners.

As expected, England dominated the game right from the first whistle, but despite their dominance, Gareth Southgate's men created little in the opening half.

The 1966 champions' only chance of the half fell to Rashford, who was played through by Harry Kane, but the Manchester United man was denied by Danny Ward in Wales' goal.

Rashford's effort was England's only chance of the first half as both sides went into the break with the scores tied.

The second half was a different story, though, as England turned on the screw. The Three Lions took the lead five minutes into the second half through an unstoppable free-kick from Rashford after Phil Foden was fouled on the edge of the box.

One became two a minute later as Kane set up Foden with a brilliant square ball for England's second. It got worse for Wales as Rashford scored his second and England's third with a shot that went through Ward's legs.

The strike was his third in the competition, making him the first Manchester United player since Bobby Charlton to score three goals at a major international tournament.

England had more chances to add to their tally but could not convert. However, it did not matter as the result secured their spot in the round of 16 as group winners.

The Three Lions will now meet Senegal in the second round clash after the African champions finished second in group A following their win over Ecuador.

