QATAR 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Portugal sealed qualification to the next round with a win over Uruguay while also putting Ghana in pole position for second place

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

Portugal have become the latest team after France and Brazil to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Recommended articles

The Group H encounter at the Lusail Stadium was billed as a tough encounter with qualification on the line and the Portuguese stepped up to the occasion thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes in the second half.

The result gives A Selecao six points from two consecutive wins, guaranteeing them safe passage to the next round while Uruguay now have it all to do in their last game.

Portugal started the game quite slowly and struggled to find a rhythm against a resolute Uruguay side, making for a poor first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal struggled in the early exchanges against Uruguay
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal struggled in the early exchanges against Uruguay AFP

The second half started in a similarly cagy fashion up until the 54th minute when Portugal took the lead in rather inconspicuous circumstances.

Bruno Fernandes picked out Cristiano Ronaldo in the box with an inch-perfect cross but the striker somehow failed to get the all-important touch and the ball went all the way in.

If the first goal was not clearly for Bruno, the second was indisputable as Portugal was awarded a controversial penalty upon VAR review in the 90th minute, just eight minutes after Ronaldo had been substituted off.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to help Portugal beat Uruguay
Bruno Fernandes scored twice to help Portugal beat Uruguay AFP

Fernandes would step up in Ronaldo’s absence to convert in trademark fashion to make it 2-0. Securing all three points and ending all Uruguayan comeback hopes.

Portugal’s win guaranteed them a spot in the next round but they also left the door open for Ghana, putting them in pole position to be the second team out of Group H.

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps
Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps Pulse Nigeria

The Black Stars are currently second in the group with three points having lost 3-2 to Portugal but beating South Korea with the same scoreline.

To their advantage, both the Koreans and the Uruguayans are tied on one point each, meaning the Black Stars could qualify if they avoid defeat in the third and final group game.

Ghana superstar Kudus.
Ghana superstar Kudus. AFP

Ghana’s last match is against Uruguay against whom they know a win would secure their passage to the next round regardless of other results but a draw would also achieve the same result as long as South Korea doesn’t beat Portugal in the last group match.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Qatar 2022 state of play

    What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

  • The Pulse Sports Round-Up.

    Day 9 Round-Up: Ghana revives hopes, Cameroon stays alive as Brazil and Portugal book R16 tickets

  • Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to claim Bruno Fernandes' goal

    Alternative Match report: Free Agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

Recommended articles

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

Alternative Match report: Free Agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

Alternative Match report: Free Agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Tunisia v France

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Day 9 Round-Up: Ghana revives hopes, Cameroon stays alive as Brazil and Portugal book R16 tickets

Day 9 Round-Up: Ghana revives hopes, Cameroon stays alive as Brazil and Portugal book R16 tickets

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales v England

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Wales v England

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Heung-Min Son of the Korean Republic during the FIFA World Cup on November 24, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Mask on - Why these footballers are wearing masks in Qatar

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have reconcield after their split in September

Again, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara kiss and make up for the umpteenth time following contoversial split

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

South Korea vs Ghana.
Qatar 2022

Ghana battle South Korea looking to avoid 'k-drama' in Qatar

Cameroon can get their World Cup back on track with a win against Serbia
Qatar 2022

Samuel Eto'o's potential World Cup winners look to bounce back against Serbia

Willy Ambaka [Instagram]
TRENDING

'Come through for us!'- Ambaka cries for help on behalf of Shujaa

Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview