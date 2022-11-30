QATAR 2022

Pulisic launches USA into the round of 16 with sole strike against Iran

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Christian Pulisic sacrificed himself to score the only goal for USA against Iran, helping his country finish second in Group B

Pulisic scores the only goal to help USA defeat Iran
Pulisic scores the only goal to help USA defeat Iran

The United States of America defeated Iran 1-0 and sealed qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

Recommended articles

The Americans needed a win to qualify after drawing their first two games and that is exactly what they did thanks to a first-half goal by Christian Pulisic.

Greg Berhalter’s team finished second in Group B with five points and just one goal conceded a late Gareth Bale penalty in the first game.

The United States have been a model of defensive solidity and energetic high-pressing throughout this tournament which is how they continued against Iran.

USA v Iran
USA v Iran Imago

Timothy Weah spurned the first real chance of the game by shooting over, signalling the Americans’ intention to win.

Iran did sweep forward but Mehdi Taremi just hesitated at the sight of goal and gave the USA time to recover.

The USA pressure would eventually pay off as they took a deserved half-time lead when McKennie’s cross-field pass found Sergino Dest and he headed precisely back across goal for Pulisic to finish in the 38th minute.

Christian Pulisic score USA's only goal as the Americans made the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Iran
Christian Pulisic score USA's only goal as the Americans made the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Iran AFP

The Chelsea winger collided heavily with goalkeeper Ireza Beiranvand and was replaced at half-time by Brenden Aaronson after struggling to finish the first half.

Christian Pulisic suffers on the ground after scoring against Iran at the World Cup.AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Christian Pulisic suffers on the ground after scoring against Iran at the World Cup.AP Photo/Luca Bruno Business Insider USA

Iran improved in the second half, sensing a defeat meant elimination and a draw would prevent that but they ultimately failed to create clear-cut chances and the United States successfully held on to their lead.

The result means USA finished second in Group B with five points, behind England who won the group with seven points.

The United States are now through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 where they will face the Netherlands.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Pulisic scores the only goal to help USA defeat Iran

    Pulisic launches USA into the round of 16 with sole strike against Iran

  • 2022 FIFA World Cup Day 10 round up

    Day 10 Roundup: Senegal rep Africa, Captain America strike Iran down, England punish 'younger brothers'

  • Marcus Rashford scored a brace as England booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Recommended articles

Pulisic launches USA into the round of 16 with sole strike against Iran

Pulisic launches USA into the round of 16 with sole strike against Iran

Day 10 Roundup: Senegal rep Africa, Captain America strike Iran down, England punish 'younger brothers'

Day 10 Roundup: Senegal rep Africa, Captain America strike Iran down, England punish 'younger brothers'

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Qatar 2022: Wales vs England [Live]

Qatar 2022: Wales vs England [Live]

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Qatar 2022: 2 sure betting tips and correct score for Poland vs. Argentina

Qatar 2022: 2 sure betting tips and correct score for Poland vs. Argentina

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Betting tips and odds for Netherlands vs Qatar

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

Betting tips and odds for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Mohammed Kudus (L) and Vincent Aboubakar (R).
Qatar 2022

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

Wales and England go head to head in a clash of neighbours
Qatar 2022

Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The Tunisia vs France
Qatar 2022

Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

Gareth Bale (left) and Harry Kane.

Qatar 2022: Wales vs England [Live]

Kolo Toure on July 28, 2022.
TRENDING

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands managerial job in England