QATAR 2022: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran

Ayoola Kelechi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

England got off to a good start in their Group B opener.

England 6-2 IR Iran
England 6-2 IR Iran

An easy 6-2 victory over Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan meant that England got off to the best possible start in their FIFA World Cup campaign.

A brace from Bukayo Saka, and goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish were enough to see the Three Lions grab three points over the Iran who got two thanks to Mehdi Taremi.

The win saw Gareth Southgate surpass Sir Alf Ramsey as the Three Lions' manager with the most victories at major tournaments (nine).

Ayoola Kelechi Ayoola Kelechi Ayoola is a reporter with Pulse Sports. He is an avid fan of football, and also a reputable writer with a fondness for football data and history. You can debate his opinions on Twitter: @ayoola_kelechi

