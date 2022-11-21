An easy 6-2 victory over Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan meant that England got off to the best possible start in their FIFA World Cup campaign.
QATAR 2022: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran
England got off to a good start in their Group B opener.
A brace from Bukayo Saka, and goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish were enough to see the Three Lions grab three points over the Iran who got two thanks to Mehdi Taremi.
The win saw Gareth Southgate surpass Sir Alf Ramsey as the Three Lions' manager with the most victories at major tournaments (nine).
