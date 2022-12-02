QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 13 Live Blog - Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Hello, good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, my name is Jidechi Chidiezie, and its the final set of group stage games for the tournament.

2022 FIFA World Cup Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland live blog
2022 FIFA World Cup Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland live blog

21:19

60' Cameroon 0-0 Brazil

60' Serbia 2-3 Switzerland

-----

As it stands, Brazil will be going through as group winners, Switzerland, as Group G runners-up

21:15

VERY CLOSE! Gabriel Martinelli beats his marker and fires a thunderbolt at Cameroon's goal, but Devis Epassy does well to stop it going in. Cameroon are still well in this

21:07

GOAL! Switzerland take the lead again! Ruben Vargas displays great vision and sends a pass to Remo Freuler who makes no mistake to tuck it into the back of the net, and beyond Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Switzerland now lead Serbia, its 2-3!

21:04

46' The game resumes in Doha: Serbia 2-2 Switzerland

21:04

46' And we're underway with the second half in Lusail: Cameroon 0-0 Brazil

20:55

And this is how things stand at half-time in this group: Brazil and Switzerland bound to go through

Group G live standings
Group G live standings
20:49

HALF-TIME!

Cameroon 0-0 Brazil

20:49

HALF-TIME!

Serbia 2-2 Switzerland

20:46

90' In Doha, there will be 3 additional minutes

In Lusail, Cameroon and Brazil will get 4 additional minutes

20:44

44' GOAL! Switzerland are back in this game! Its Breel Embolo who connects to a low cross into the box by Silvan Widmer and levels the game. Drama in Doha! Its now, Serbia 2-2 Switzerland

20:35

GOAL! Serbia are in front in Doha! Dusan Vlahovic picks up a loose ball inside the penalty area after a build up by Dusan Tadic and shoots towards the bottom right corner, beating the goalkeeper for his team's second. Its Serbia 2-1 Switzerland

20:31

30' Its very level after the half hour mark in Doha: Serbia 1-1 Switzerland

STATS SO FAR

Goal Attempts: 4-7

On Target: 2-4

Shots Blocked: 0-0

Free kicks: 2-5

Corner kicks: 2-0

Offsides: 0-0

Yellow Cards: 0-1

20:30

30' Half an hour gone in Lusail: Cameroon 0-0 Brazil

STATS SO FAR

Goal Attempts: 0-5

On Target: 0-1

Shots Blocked: 0-2

Free kicks: 6-6

Corner kicks: 0-5

Offsides: 0-1

Yellow Cards: 2-1

20:26

26' GOAL! Its all level in Doha! Dusan Tadic sends a cross into the opposition box and its Aleksandr Mitrovic who connects his head to it to put it past the goalkeeper. Its now Serbia 1-1 Switzerland

20:20

20' GOAL! We have our first goal in Doha, and its Xherdan Shaqiri! The Swiss number 23 benefits off a deflection after a Djibril Sow pass to beat the helpless Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Its Serbia 0-1 Switzerland

20:14

WHAT A SAVE! Devis Epassy denies Brazil from taking the lead in Lusail as he pulls off a fabulous save to deny Gabriel Martinelli

20:11

IT HITS THE POST! Serbia comes close to getting the opener off Dusan Tadic, but his shot at goal crashes against the left post. What a start to the game in Doha

20:01

1' The match has also started at Stadium 974 in Doha: Serbia 0-0 Switzerland

20:01

1' We're underway at the Lusail Iconic Stadium: Cameroon 0-0 Brazil

20:00

KICKOFF!

1' Cameroon 0-0 Brazil

1' Serbia 0-0 Switzerland

19:50

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Brazil 1-0 Cameroon (Friendly, 2018)

Cameroon 1-4 Brazil (World Cup, 2014)

Brazil 0-1 Cameroon (Confederations Cup, 2003)

-----

Serbia 1-2 Switzerland (World Cup, 2018)

19:40

Cameroon vs Brazil starting XI:

twitter.com
twitter.com
19:38

Serbia vs Switzerland starting XI

twitter.com
twitter.com
19:37

Okay! Its time for the starting lineups for all four teams taking to the fields tonight...

19:35

Meanwhile, this is how it is looking in Group G ahead of tonight's games

19:34

WHAT THIS MEANS?

The round of 16 will see:

  • Group H winner (possibly Brazil) vs South Korea
  • Portugal vs Group H runner-up
19:32

Earlier today, we saw a stunning surprise in Group H:

In Al Wakrah, Ghana missed a vital penalty - just like they did in 2010 - as Uruguay won, but suffered a disappointment

In Al Rayyan, South Korea stunned Uruguay by finishing second in the group on goal difference, having come from behind to defeat group leaders Portugal

FT: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay
FT: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay
FT: South Korea 2-1 Portugal
FT: South Korea 2-1 Portugal
19:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s day 13, and its the final two games for group stages!

