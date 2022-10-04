Chelsea in 'pole position' to land £87m AC Milan star

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

According to reports, the Blues are currently leading the race to sign the Serie A's 2021/22 Most Valuable Player.

Chelsea could rekindle their interest in AC Milan striker Rafael Leao
Chelsea could rekindle their interest in AC Milan striker Rafael Leao

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Recommended articles

The 23-year-old Portuguese international is highly sought after and has already started the season in impressive form.

Leao had a fantastic season with AC Milan, last campaign after scoring 11 goals in the Serie A and creating a further 10 assists to help the Rossoneri to their 19th Scudetto.

However, according to a report from Corriere Della Serra, Chelsea are 'ahead of everyone' in the race for Leao.

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao
AC Milan striker Rafael Leao pulse senegal

The Portugal international joined Milan from Lille in 2019 and has just under two years remaining on his current contract.

But Milan will reportedly not even consider selling him for any fee less than £87million.

Leao could prove to be a very useful option in attack if he joined Graham Potter's side, but a deal is far from a foregone conclusion.

The Blues have also been reportedly closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and Leao's addition would no doubt be a significant statement to Todd Boehly's ambitions for his London club.

There was interest in Leao in the summer, with Chelsea reportedly making a bid, however, an agreement could not be reached due to the Blues' late interest.

Chelsea coach Graham Potter is a huge fan of Rafael Leao
Chelsea coach Graham Potter is a huge fan of Rafael Leao Twitter

Leao is set to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League as Chelsea look to pick up their first win in Europe this season, having dropped points in their opening games against Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg.

So far this campaign Leao has scored four goals and provided four assists in seven Serie A appearances, while he has also set up three goals in just two Champions League games.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Chelsea could rekindle their interest in AC Milan striker Rafael Leao

    Chelsea in 'pole position' to land £87m AC Milan star

  • Guardiola has called Erling Haaland 'incomparable'

    'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola heaps praise on Erling Haaland

  • Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier

    Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

Recommended articles

Chelsea in 'pole position' to land £87m AC Milan star

Chelsea in 'pole position' to land £87m AC Milan star

'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola heaps praise on Erling Haaland

'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola heaps praise on Erling Haaland

Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United in January

Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United in January

Rodgers calls for James Maddison to be included in England’s World Cup squad

Rodgers calls for James Maddison to be included in England’s World Cup squad

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Trending

A collage of Romelu Lukaku (left) and Luis Suarez (right)
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Rafael Nadal is now the outright leader in Tennis men’s history with 22 Grand Slam Major Singles titles.
TENNIS

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

Leicester humiliated Nottingham Forest on Monday night in the Premier League and James Maddison was the star of the show
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre
KPL

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea salutes the travelling supporters at full time during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 1, 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Kenyan Amos Kipruto (L) and his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (R) react after their finishing the men s category in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.
ATHLETICS

London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

ichael Olunga (14) celebrates his goal during the QNB Stars League match between Al Duhail SC and Al Wakrah SC at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on August 3, 2022
TRENDING

Olunga shines again as Al-Duhail secures a point against Al Gharafa

Frenkie de Jong (right) celebrates scoring the winner for Barcelona against Alaves on Sunday.
UCL

Man United target left out of squad for blockbuster Champions League tie