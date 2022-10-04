Chelsea in 'pole position' to land £87m AC Milan star

The 23-year-old Portuguese international is highly sought after and has already started the season in impressive form.

Leao had a fantastic season with AC Milan, last campaign after scoring 11 goals in the Serie A and creating a further 10 assists to help the Rossoneri to their 19th Scudetto.

However, according to a report from Corriere Della Serra, Chelsea are 'ahead of everyone' in the race for Leao.

pulse senegal

The Portugal international joined Milan from Lille in 2019 and has just under two years remaining on his current contract.

But Milan will reportedly not even consider selling him for any fee less than £87million.

Leao could prove to be a very useful option in attack if he joined Graham Potter's side, but a deal is far from a foregone conclusion.

The Blues have also been reportedly closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and Leao's addition would no doubt be a significant statement to Todd Boehly's ambitions for his London club.

There was interest in Leao in the summer, with Chelsea reportedly making a bid, however, an agreement could not be reached due to the Blues' late interest.

Twitter

Leao is set to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League as Chelsea look to pick up their first win in Europe this season, having dropped points in their opening games against Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg.