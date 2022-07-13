Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

Sterling’s announcement comes before Chelsea which is strange because it is usually the other way round but it seems the 27-year-old is excited about the move.

Raheem Sterling’s words

Raheem Sterling’s letter read, "Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team. And to everyone involved with Manchester City. My respect for you couldn't be greater.

"What a ride it's been. I am thankful for the ups and the downs, as it's downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself, Sterling continued