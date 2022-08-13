'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

The team came into their first La Liga fixture with confidence following a 6-0 demolition of Mexican side PUMAS to win the Joan Gamper trophy.

The game against Rayo Vallecano would turn out to be a bloodbath as Barcelona could not break down the defense of the visitors for 90 minutes.

There were chances for both sides to get all three points as Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets was sent off while Rayo Vallecano could have won it at the death.

ALSO READ: Barcelona finally announce deal for Polish striker

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano

After ending last season without any trophy, Barcelona were huge spenders in the summer transfer window.

Led by President Joan Laporta Barcelona recruited free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Other additions were Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Raphinha from Leeds United and Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

There was a lot of optimism going into the opening game of the season following the registration of the new players.

Over 80,000 fans showed up to the Camp Nou but most of them would leave unsatisfied with the performance and outcome.

Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona did very little to disorganize Rayo Vallecano until a late sustained pressure.

Following the result, Barcelona fans took to social media to give their opinion. Most reactions were negative, questioning the tactical decision of Head Coach Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi was under fire for starting youngster Gavi, Lewandowski's sharpness was also questioned while captain Sergio Busquets received criticism for his red card late on.

There were kind words for Manchester United target, Frenkie De Jong as Barcelona fans now insist that the next game away against Real Sociedad is now a must win.

Xavi Reactions