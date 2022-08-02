2022/23 Season Preview: Real Madrid

The challenge for Carlo Ancelotti this season is quite unique to Los Blancos and it is simply to establish another era of dynastic reign which they haven’t had since three-peating the Champions League between 2016 and 2018.

Review of Real Madrid's 2021/22 season

Real Madrid’s success in 2021/22 almost has an underdog feel to it but not quite because at the end of the day, it is still Real Madrid and trophies are in their DNA.

AFP

Their Champions League run was full of surprises, winning a historic 14th title against all odds every step of the way.

Los Blancos also won the La Liga title, taking full advantage of Barcelona’s struggles and Atletico Madrid’s incompetence.

State of affairs

Real Madrid are the reigning kings of Europe and Spain and the priority will be to maintain that status on both fronts.

The bulk of the successful squad from last season remains intact with some brilliant signings expected to further strengthen as they look to achieve more in 2022/23.

AFP

In Karim Benzema, the team has a leader and perhaps the clearest and the most indisputable Ballon d’Or favourite since Lionel Messi in 2015, they are very much the team to beat.

Transfers: Ins & Outs

It is almost difficult to improve a team that just won the league and Champions League double but Real Madrid have done exactly that with just two signings.

German defender, Antonio Rudiger joined on a free transfer as arguably the best centre-back in the world as did 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni who arrived from Monaco for €80 million.

AFP

Borja Mayoral left to join Getafe for €10 million, Takefusa Kubo joined Real Sociedad for €6.5 million, Victor Schust joined Cadiz for €1 million while Marcelo, Isco, Luka Jovic and Gareth Bale all left the club as free agents.

Big question: Can Real Madrid do it all again?

In an ideal situation, Real Madrid would get to kick their feet up and savour the success of last season but unfortunately, the reward for success is more work.

All Carlo Ancelotti’s men got to enjoy last season was two months and now they must do it all again which is not as easy as it seems especially because the rest of Europe’s elites have significantly strengthened their squads.

AFP

Having established the difficulty of the feat, it is important to note that this is Real Madrid, there’s a reason they’re the only team to have retained the UEFA Champions League, who’s to say they can’t do it again?

What would constitute a good season?

For a team that has achieved excellence over and over again, anything short of that is promptly regarded as a failure.