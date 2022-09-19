The matched kicked off with a lot of pressure from both sides at the Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid. There is always tension in the air whenever these two teams play against each due to their fierce rivalry.
'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby
Rodrygo and Federico Valverde netted for Real Madrid as Mario Hermoso scored the lone goal for Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.
Recommended articles
Rodrygo was the first one to book his name on the score sheet with a wonder strike after connecting to Aurelien Tchouameni’s overhead cross.
Federico Valverde added to the scoresheet in the 36th minute with a rebound strike after Vinicius Junior’s strike hit the woodwork leaving the ball to move towards him.
Real Madrid win over Atletico pushed them back to the top spot in La Liga displacing Barcelona who had played an extra match.
Mario Hermoso scored for Atletico in the 83rd through a corner kick after a mix up in the Real Madrid defense caused by Thibaut Courtois.
Hermoso’s joy was short lived after he was sent off by Jose Montero who booked him with a red card. Hermoso was already playing with a yellow card before committing a foul in the 90th minute.
His red card has raised mixed reactions with a part of the football fans claiming that it wasn’t a booking offence while others insist that the referee was right when handed him the red card.
Real Madrid showed dominance over Atletico Madrid in almost all the 90 minutes of the match and people were quick to laud the Carlo Ancelotti’s men after the match.
Social media reactions
Tony Kroos was unplayable in the Madrid derby with his eye-watering passes and he has shown the world that age is just but a number. Kroos is 32 years currently.
Here is what people had to say after the match.
More from category
-
'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby
-
Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A
-
"Let’s not make up things that didn’t happen” - Mourinho blasts referee who showed him a red card